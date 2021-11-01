Light rail, Basin Reserve traffic revamp mooted in capital transport overhaul

A mass public transport system is due to be constructed between Wellington Railway Station and the airport as part of the $6.4 billion Let's Get Wellington Moving programme.

Light rail to Island Bay has been revealed as the centrepiece of Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s plans to reshape the capital’s transport network.

The four options to be considered for public consultation have been released. Three involve a tram line to Island Bay, with the fourth option based around elongated electric “bendy buses” running on dedicated lanes.

Every option includes a new tunnel under Mount Victoria, but none with additional car lanes.

Three of the four options would extend Arras Tunnel, meaning the Basin Reserve would no longer be a roundabout.

Light rail to the South Coast would remove up to 500 vehicles in the morning peak hour and support the development of up to 21,000 new homes, Transport Minister Michael Wood said.

Wellington’s draft District Plan allows housing developments of up to six storeys anywhere within a 10-minute walk of a train station, opening the southern route up for intensification.

Wellingtonians will have six weeks to give their views on which option they prefer.

Public feedback will be done as part of a super-consultation called Our City Tomorrow, which will also include the draft District Plan and a 147km bike network plan, which has been given the name Paneke Pōneke (Paneke: to move forward.)

Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme director David Dunlop said further specific details of each option were being developed.

“This public engagement is about which elements should be in our transformational programme, not the details of those elements,” he said.

“Considerable work has been done on the programme to develop these options, but we need to check in with the community before going further.”

Option 1: South Coast light rail and public transport tunnel

Light rail would run from Wellington Station to Island Bay along the waterfront quays, Kent/Cambridge terrace, via Wellington Regional hospital and Berhampore.

Bus priority to Miramar and Wellington International Airport would run through designated public transport lanes from the centre city.

The second Mount Victoria tunnel would be constructed either parallel to the existing tunnel or running diagonally from Paterson St to Wellington Rd – providing one lane in each direction for general traffic, one dedicated bus lane in each direction, and a dedicated walking and cycling path.

LGWM/Supplied Future Wellington? Possible light rail outside Wellington Hospital.

The Haitaitai bus tunnel would remain for local Metlink bus services.

The Basin Reserve would no longer be a roundabout. Arras Tunnel would be extended so that light rail and other traffic can travel over the northbound state highway.

Estimated cost: $7.4 billion.

Option 2: Bus rapid transit to the seas and skies

An electric elongated “bendy bus’ would run on a dedicated lane from Wellington Station to Island Bay along the waterfront quays, Kent/Cambridge terrace, via Wellington Regional hospital and Berhampore.

LGWM/Supplied An option for bus rapid transit along the waterfront quays.

A second bus rapid transit would run to Miramar and the airport through the new Mount Victoria tunnel.

A second Mount Victoria would be constructed either parallel to the existing tunnel or running diagonally from Paterson St to Wellington Rd – providing one lane in each direction for general traffic, one dedicated bus lane in each direction, and a dedicated walking and cycling path.

The Haitaitai bus tunnel would remain for local Metlink bus services.

The Basin Reserve would no longer be a roundabout. Arras Tunnel would be extended so that light rail and other traffic can travel over the northbound state highway.

Estimated cost: $7.0 billion.

Option 3: South coast light rail

Light rail would run from Wellington Station to Island Bay along the waterfront quays, Kent/Cambridge terrace, via Wellington Regional hospital and Berhampore.

A bus priority route to Miramar and the airport would run through the Haitaitai bus tunnel.

LGWM/Supplied Light rail would run from Wellington railway station to Island bay.

A new Mount Victoria tunnel would cater for walking and cycling, with the existing tunnel remaining one lane in each direction for vehicles.

The Basin Reserve would no longer be a roundabout. Arras Tunnel would be extended so that light rail and other traffic can travel over the northbound state highway.

Estimated cost: $6.6 billion.

Option 4: South Coast light rail via Taranaki St

Light rail would run from Wellington Station to Island Bay would travel south along Taranaki St, rather than Kent/Cambridge Terrace. It would still run via the hospital and Berhampore.

The Basin Reserve would remain as a roundabout and Arras Tunnel would be unchanged. Minor changes would be made to the road layout and the intersection at Adelaide Rd.

LGWM/Stuff The Mt Victoria tunnel could be converted for cycling and walking.

A new Mount Victoria tunnel would cater for walking and cycling, with the existing tunnel remaining one lane in each direction for vehicles.

Estimated cost: $5.8 billion.

