Wellington considers its transport future: Is light rail the way?

An artist’s impression shows light rail leaving from the Wellington Railway Station, heading to Island Bay and the Eastern suburbs.

Light rail to Island Bay, dedicated bus lanes, new tunnels for walking and cycling, and a revamp of the Basin Reserve are part of a massive plan to transform Wellington’s transport future.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving released its four options for mass rapid transit on Monday , presenting alternative visions of light rail or bus rapid transit.

The announcement kicks off a massive month for the capital, where Wellingtonians will be asked to debate and decide their vision for the city’s housing, transport, and urban form in the decades to come.

Alongside the mass rapid transit, Wellingtonians will be asked to give feedback on the council’s draft District Plan and its 147km bike network plan as part of a super-consultation which has been named Our City Tomorrow.

Three of the options released would see a tram line to Island Bay, with the fourth option based around elongated electric “bendy buses”, while all options involve bus priority to the Eastern suburbs and the Airport.

They are each estimated to save commuters 12 minutes per trip when travelling from Island Bay into the city, and between 10 and 14 minutes from Miramar.

The options released marked a significant change in focus for Let’s Get Wellington Moving, which has shifted its focus in recent months to urban development and climate change, as opposed to just transport.

Light rail to the airport is no longer being considered because resilience issues in Rongotai limit the amount of high-density housing which could be built around the rail line.

The plan includes improvements to traffic around the Basin Reserve, which would no longer be a roundabout.

Every option includes a new tunnel under Mt Victoria, but anyone who had hoped for extra space for cars will be sorely disappointed – none of the options have more than one general traffic lane in each direction; the focus is instead on walking, cycling and public transport.

The four plans will bring the total cost of the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme to between $5.8 billion and $7.4b over 30 years. This figure includes other projects such as the Golden Mile changes and a number of bike and bus lanes.

Let's Get Wellington Moving revealed its proposed plans for mass rapid transit routes.

Three of the four options would change the road layout around the Basin Reserve and extend Arras Tunnel, meaning it would no longer be a roundabout.

“People in Wellington have been waiting for a play for mass rapid transit for their great harbour city for years,” Transport Minister Michael Wood said.

“Today is where the rubber hits the road – or possibly where the steel hits the rail.”

Let's Get Wellington Moving proposes trams, bendy buses and changes to the Basin Reserve.

He said the Government had learned lessons from the Auckland City Rail Link and would put together a business support package in advance of construction major works starting.

However, that is likely to still be some time away – a timeline provided by Let's Get Wellington Moving showed construction beginning in 2028 and taking between 8 and 15 years depending on the chosen option.

Nick Leggett, who leads trucking lobby group Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting, said he preferred the option that involved bus rapid transit rather than light rail.

Nick Leggett wanted to see the bus rapid transit option chosen.

“We think light rail is prohibitively expensive and unbuildable – you only have to look at Auckland to see what a shemozzle that has been. Wellington needs a flexible public transport system and one which can get going as soon as possible, which is what bus rapid transit offers,” he said.

Cycle Wellington spokesperson Patrick Morgan said he supported the option that would see the existing Mt Victoria tunnel converted for walking and cycling, because it was the cheapest proposal at $5.8 billion.

The Mt Victoria tunnel could be converted for cycling and walking.

“It is the quickest and most affordable way to deliver better transport choices, to cut carbon, and to support more housing,” he said.

Isabella Cawthorn of Talk Wellington said her preferred option would be whichever one enables the most homes.

“I think if we focus on what we want the future to be like, and we want the largest number of people to live good, rich lives that are sustainable and prosperous, then we are going to pick the options that enable that future,” she said.

“It’s pretty clear that light rail enables an awful lot more development of the type of homes and places that give us that good life compared to buses.”

Isabella Cawthorn from Talk Wellington said light rail would enable the most housing.

Four options for Wellington’s future

Option 1: South Coast light rail and public transport tunnel

Estimated cost: $7.4 billion.

Light rail would run from Wellington Station to Island Bay, and bus priority to Miramar and Wellington International Airport.

The second Mt Victoria tunnel would be added with one dedicated bus lane in each direction, and a dedicated walking and cycling path.

The light rail is not locked in yet – the business case will also consider a rapid bus network as a form of mass rapid transit.

The Hataitai bus tunnel would remain for local Metlink bus services.

The Basin Reserve would be realigned and Arras Tunnel extended.

Option 2: Bus rapid transit to the seas and skies

Estimated cost: $7.0 billion.

An electric elongated “bendy bus’ on a dedicated lane from Wellington Station to Island Bay and to Miramar through a new Mt Victoria tunnel.

The new tunnel would have a dedicated bus lane in each direction, and a dedicated walking and cycling path.

The Hataitai bus tunnel would remain for local Metlink bus services.

The Basin Reserve would be realigned and Arras Tunnel extended.

Option 3: South coast light rail

Estimated cost: $6.6 billion.

Light rail would run from Wellington Station to Island Bay, and a bus priority route would run to Miramar through the Hataitai bus tunnel.

A new Mt Victoria tunnel would cater for walking and cycling, with the existing tunnel remaining one lane in each direction for vehicles.

The Basin Reserve would be realigned and Arras Tunnel extended.

Option 4: South Coast light rail via Taranaki St

Estimated cost: $5.8 billion.

Light rail would run from Wellington Station to Island Bay along Taranaki St, rather than Kent/Cambridge Terrace. It would still run via the hospital and Berhampore.

The Basin Reserve would remain as a roundabout and Arras Tunnel would be unchanged. Minor changes would be made to the road layout and the intersection at Adelaide Rd.

A new Mt Victoria tunnel would cater for walking and cycling, with the existing tunnel remaining one lane in each direction for vehicles.