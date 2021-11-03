Damned-each-way parking quagmire on narrow street after ticket crackdown

The Wellington City Council has issued warnings after a new ban on parking on footpaths in the narrow and winding Devon St in Aro Valley, where cars are forced on to the footpath to let cars pass.

Wardens have started cracking down on people parking on a Wellington street where drivers are forced between parking on the footpath or blocking the road.

Ten warnings were issued on Tuesday for cars parked on the footpath in Devon St – between Aro Valley and Kelburn – and one $60 ticket was issued for parking on yellow lines. Those ignoring the warning could be fined $40.

It followed a complaint from a member of the public about cars not leaving enough space on the footpath.

Ross Giblin Devon St in Wellington has been described as a “track up a hill masquerading as a two-way road”.

Niels Reinsborg,​ who has lived in Devon St for 20 years, said he had never seen cars ticketed for parking on the footpath – until now.

“Residents have always parked their cars over the footpath,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Who's 'essential'? Parking wardens are out ticketing on empty Wellington streets

* Analysis: Party politics stir controversy in the mini-parliament of Wellington City Council

* Bar owner calls for pedestrianised Courtenay Place



“If we didn't, traffic would come to a halt. Devon St is really just a track up a hill masquerading as a two-way road. Council needs to exempt it from its new bylaw.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Devon St resident Niels Reinsborg is outraged that 14 cars parked on the street in Wellington's Aro Valley were either ticketed or warned by council parking officers enforcing a new bylaw prohibiting parking on footpaths.

The Wellington City Council in August voted in a bylaw, sparked by public complaints, banning parking on footpaths, berms and lawns across the city, with infringement notices to be issued at the discretion of parking wardens.

It replaced a previous rule that permitted footpath parking anywhere in Wellington apart from the central city and suburban centres, provided at least 1 metre of footpath space was left free.

Councillor Diane Calvert, who was one three councillors to vote against the bylaw, said the rule change was meant to come with options to get people out of cars such as decent bus services.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Ten warnings were issued on Tuesday for cars parked on the footpath in Devon St.

The council was also meant to look at problem streets – such as where there was no room to park fully on the road – but she understood this had not happened.

Councillor Simon Woolf, who also voted against the bylaw change, said Wellington’s narrow streets meant common sense was needed.

“Devon St is steep and narrow. Residents have been parking there for decades and, in the main, sensibly, given the terrain,” he said.

“Our parking officers are trying their best, given their instructions.”

A similar situation played out in early 2020 on the narrow Imperial Tce in the eastern suburb of Kilbirnie.

In a single day in January, 19 people were ticketed in the street but, after media inquiries, all tickets were waived.

Fast-forward to March 22 when 10 fines and 13 warnings were issued. Again, following media inquiries, the council waived the tickets.