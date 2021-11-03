Transmission Gully surfacing work nearly complete, workforce lines up for jabs

Just before the August 2021 lockdown, the Transmission Gully team invited Whitby and Waitangirua locals Sheryn and David to try out the new motorway from the Waitangirua Interchange

While a new opening date for Wellington’s most eagerly awaited stretch of road is yet to be announced, surfacing work is nearly complete, and workers have been lining up for their Covid-19 jabs.

Wellington Gateway Partnership chief executive Sergio Mejia said some safety and quality assurance work, and compliance with environmental consent conditions, needed to be met before the motorway could legally open.

In a recent project newsletter, Mejia said: “I can tell you that it will be worth the wait – the new motorway is a spectacular piece of new infrastructure.”

The $1.25 billion, 27-kilometre motorway was scheduled to open on September 27 but was delayed – in part due to Covid-19. It will officially become part of State Highway 1 and the current section of SH1 around the Kāpiti Coast will become State Highway 59.

Two cross-motorway gantries have been built on Transmission Gully on the existing SH1 at Linden and Mackays Crossing.

Surfacing is finished except for a short stretch on the existing SH1 at Linden, which will be done over the next two weekends (Friday night to Saturday morning) starting on November 5.

Two cross-motorway gantries (steel trusses spanning the width of the motorway to hold signs and electronic variable messaging boards) each 34 metres long and weighing 30 tonnes, were installed at Linden and Mackays Crossing.

The first two nights of work at Linden were postponed due to high winds making cranes unsafe and the entire gantry had to be fully constructed in one night instead of three.

Mark Coote/WELLINGTON GATEWAY PARTNERSHIP Where Transmission Gully connects with existing SH1 at Linden.

At Mackays Crossing, the job was also completed in one night rather than three. Signs will be installed closer to opening, as directional signage includes reference to the renumbered section of SH1 (Linden-Mackays) as SH59.

The road will use a radar system, widely used in Europe, to detect incidents. It will be monitored around the clock by an operations team who will send assistance as required.

Known as an Intelligent Transport System (ITS), radar units can tell if a vehicle has stopped or is going the wrong way, and detect pedestrians on or next to the motorway, stray animals, even debris falling from vehicles.

Mark Coote/Wellington Gateway Partnership Pouāwha, the road summit, looking towards the Kāpiti coast

Designer and ITS co-ordinator Jeff Greenough said adjustable cameras were located at key spots along the motorway. “There is no portion of the motorway that won’t be seen.”

The testing process involved the ITS team throwing boxes off the back of a ute, stopping a vehicle, getting out and walking along the shoulder, and driving in the wrong direction.

Fire and Emergency NZ personnel were recently taken on a familiarisation tour – a total of 76 workers attended with about 20 fire trucks.

Supplied Transmission Gully access rope technician Steven Turner gets the jab.

Workers were offered Covid-19 vaccinations on site, courtesy of the Coastlands Mobile Vaccination team, and 75 people took the opportunity.

It was the first shot for half the group, so the vaccination team will return to administer second doses.