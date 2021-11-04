Woman lay dead in Wellington flat for a 'matter of weeks'

A woman lay dead for weeks before being found in a block of central Wellington community housing flats, according to a neighbour.

Dixon Street​ Flats resident Alex van Zijl​ said the woman, thought to be in her 20s, was believed to have died “a matter of weeks” ago before being found about noon on Tuesday. The facility is managed by Kāinga Ora.

Residents gathered and performed a haka as her body was removed.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were called to a death on Dixon St on Tuesday. The coroner would rule on how long the woman had been dead, but “there does appear to have been some time delay”.

Kāinga Ora Wellington area manager Alice Daniel-Kirk​ confirmed a woman died at the Dixon St flats.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Kāinga Ora flats in Dixon St, Wellington, where a woman’s body was found on Tuesday.

“Our sincerest sympathies are with her whānau and loved ones. Kāinga Ora staff have been on site with the whānau and support has been offered to the other tenants on site.

“However, this is a matter for the family whose privacy should be respected. The relevant people, including appropriate authorities, have been informed.”

It is not the first such incident in Wellington social housing.

The body of Robert Scally was found in the Dixon St Flats in 2016 after neighbours alerted police to a smell coming from his flat.

Police said he appeared to have been lying there "for some time", and neighbours said they had not seen him for a few months.

The body of Dean Stewart, 63, was found in the Wellington City Council Granville Flats on Adelaide Rd in Berhampore in 2015. It was thought he had lain there for about a month before he was found.

It was the same one-bedroom flat where Wiremu Whakaue, 68, died in 2009. His decomposing body was discovered eight months later, in March 2010.

In August 2011, the remains of another Wellington pensioner, Michael Clarke, 86, were found at his Newtown council bedsit. Old newspapers and out-of-date food suggested he could have died as long ago as June 2010.