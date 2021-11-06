Reimagining Wellington: The optimistic vision of architect Allistar Cox

Reimagining Wellington: If you were mayor for a day, what would you do? What's one thing that would make your life in the Wellington region better? What do you love about the Wellington region? What's missing?

There is a telling quote among the pictures of buildings on the kitchen wall in Allistar​ Cox’s office.

“Optimism is a strategy for making a better future. Because unless the future can be better, you are unlikely to step up and take responsibility for making it so.”

The quote comes from linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky, but it could easily apply to Cox’s optimism for Wellington, the city he lives in and has helped shape.

You may not know the name Allistar Cox but chances are you have drunk or eaten in some of the venues the architect has designed – about 50 bars, restaurants, and cafes around the city, a further 150ish around the world.

They include Highwater Eatery on Cuba St and Dragonfly on Courtenay Place, and Matterhorn – now gone. He is currently designing bars and restaurants in Dubai and Melbourne, albeit from Wellington. He is also working on the soon-to-reopen Astoria on Lambton Quay.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Architect Allistar Cox is optimistic about Wellington and what it could be.

In many ways this article was a decade in coming. That is how long ago Cox sat me down over a glass of wine and talked about his vision for the city. It was, in short, pedestrianisation.

He pointed to overseas cities which rolled out temporary measures to let people take the place of cars, and altered them as they found out what worked and what didn’t, then locked the good parts in stone.

In many ways, those ideas came to pass in the time since: the pedestrianisation of Bond St or the trial Brooklyn cycleway are just some examples.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The now-closed Matterhorn on Cuba St was completely redone by Allistar Cox.

A lot has happened in the 10 years since. Notably a pandemic that had Cox locked down at his Mount Victoria home with time to watch documentaries such as David Attenborough’s A Life on our Planet: An old man’s look at an overpopulated humankind’s catastrophic impact on the planet.

Ten years back, Cox would have argued Wellington needed more people. Now, not so much.

Wellington should not be aspiring to grow its population but focus on making the city the best it can be, he says.

There are no shortage of examples where this hasn’t happened.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Architect Allistar Cox, pictured in his Victoria St studio, says Wellington should celebrate its size.

The Karo Dr bypass, just blocks from his Victoria St office, was meant to be a cut-and-cover ditch – essentially a tunnel leaving the room above for pedestrians – but it got so pared back in consultation and budget restraints that it became a dividing scar through the city.

The Basin Reserve flyover was so watered down by decision time it was too ugly to build.

Or the Island Bay cycleway - a hodgepodge of compromise and constraint that resulted in a cycle path few are happy with. And don’t get him started on those cheap and “hideous” orange bricks that pave the Golden Mile.

“They are some pseudo 80s Tuscany throwback.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Highwater on lower Cuba St is one of Cox’s creations.

But back to that optimism. The Oriental Bay cycleway was done properly and the Brooklyn cycleway – run as a test first – is shaping up to be a victory. He has high hopes for the shared cycle and footpath between Petone and Wellington so long as it is wide enough for bikes, scooters, and pedestrians.

Be it bars, restaurants, or footpaths, the better options need not be that much more expensive, he says, pointing to a recent Cuba St refurbishment that was done beautifully throughout till that final moment when they decided to save a few bucks and used aluminium window joinery.

“They [people coming to Wellington] are not looking for gold-plated taps in their hotel rooms – they are looking for authentic experiences,” he says.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Wellington’s Karo Dr bypass was so cutback it became a scar across the city, the architect says.

The decade has not mellowed Cox’s desire for pedestrianisation but those 10 years have seen big changes in technology: Most notably in the city, with the arrival of electric scooters and bikes. Scooters especially are too fast for footpaths and too often there. Any change to the Golden Mile needs a space for them, he says.

The future according to Cox would see much more pedestrianisation of the central city – perhaps trialling it a la the Brooklyn cycleway first before setting anything it stone. He likes the idea of small and slow buses taking over from the hulking yellow ones that currently trundle through town.

Courtenay Place will never be the entertainment hub it could be while the road is still a transport hub, he points out.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Courtenay Place will never work as a transport and entertainment hub, Cox says.

“Pedestrianisation of Wellington is where it is at.”

The future does not need inner city suburbs backyards to be carved up for homes: A multimillion Mount Victoria backyard will never be good for affordable homes, he points out.

“With the existing District Plan, there is enough land to create enough homes … [Kent and Cambridge Tce businesses] may have to give up a few car yards.

In short, Wellington needs to think better, not bigger.

“We don’t need more restaurants, we don’t need any more cafes, they just need to be good,” he says. “[The pandemic] is a really good opportunity for us to do the spring-clean and gardening.”

And on the gardening note, he wonders, can we get rid of those introduced and now-dangerous hulking pines from the town belt?

The future, according to Cox, is about “good footpaths, beautiful lights, native forests dropping down to the harbour”. And more.

“How can we do it the best we can do it? How do we make it feel good?”