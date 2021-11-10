Wellington's favourite feline Mittens is leaving town

The city is his playground, the streets are his to roam, but the capital's favourite wandering cat will now call Auckland home.

He was awarded a Key to the City of Wellington from mayor Andy Foster, putting him in the same ranks as Oscar winners Sir Peter Jackson and Sir Richard Taylor.

He is the subject of a book, The Adventures of Mittens: Wellington’s Famous Purr-sonality, and starred in the Wellington Advent Calendar.

His Facebook page has almost 70,000 followers.

But now, Wellington’s most famous feline is packing his bags and moving back to his home city of Auckland.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Mittens with his late brother, Latte, left, and owner, Silvio Bruinsma, right.

The Turkish angora is known for wandering far and wide around the streets of Wellington, entering offices and homes, getting in cars, even sleeping on tables of folded T-shirts in Cuba St clothing stores.

Born in 2010, Mittens originally lived in Auckland but struggled to find fame in the big city. He became a social media celebrity after his move to Wellington in 2017, along with his human servant Silvio Bruinsma and his brother, Latte.

In 2018, he was featured on the Wellington Advent Calendar, and hundreds of messages littered social media pages with sightings of the feline in the city. He even has his own line of merchandise.

Known as His Royal Floofiness to some central city locals, Mittens was awarded the Key to the City of Wellington in May 2020.

Supplied Mittens was awarded the Key to Wellington in May last year.

He became a candidate for New Zealander of the Year in August 2020, although he was ultimately unsuccessful.

Bruinsma confirmed the family’s relocation on the cat’s Facebook page, The Wondrous Adventures of Mittens, on Wednesday afternoon.

“Mittens and family will be moving to Auckland over the coming holiday period, this is for personal reasons and is the right move for our family but I do appreciate this will come as a shock to some of you.

“When we first relocated to the capital, I never would have expected the journey this would take Mittens and I on – in fact I wasn’t even aware that Mittens had a Facebook page.”

The Facebook page through which Mittens fans worldwide shared their love for the cat was initially set up by an SPCA Wellington employee; Bruinsma was alerted to its presence by a call from a journalist and is now a regular contributor.

Some of the cat’s more notable outings included a visit to the police station and a brief visit to a strip club. “He has a social life many of us would aspire to,” Bruinsma said.

Silvio Bruinsma/Supplied He spent much of lockdown weathering the long, boring days in a printer box.

“There have also been some more challenging days, when he was temporarily uplifted by someone in their car (and Wellington rallied to locate him) and the passing of his younger brother earlier this year.”

Latte died in April and Mittens had been spending more time at home than he used to, according to one of Bruinsma’s earlier posts.

“Mittens is now 64 in cat years (he is 12 years old) and some of you may have noticed he has slowed down a bit which is certainly well-earned.”

Bruinsma said that Mittens was “a wonderful example of social bridging and has brought people from all walks of life together”.

He wrote that fans of Mittens had raised over $35,000 for the SPCA and the Mental Health Foundation. He intends to continue to support similar organisations in Auckland.

People were encouraged to head to his Facebook page – which Bruinsma assured followers would remain active – to share their favourite memories from Mittens in the capital.

Mayor Andy Foster said he shared what would undoubtedly be many Wellingtonians' sadness at his departure.

“They are very welcome back at any time. He has the key to the city, which I understand he will be keeping. I am certainly happy that he keeps it.”

Foster said an iconic cat like Mittens had to "evolve" with the right characteristics and could not be replaced easily. "You can't just plonk any cat there.”