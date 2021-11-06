Methane burned off at Wellington tip rather than powering 1000 homes

A faulty generator at Wellington's Southern Landfill has seen greenhouse gas methane burned off for much of the past year rather than generating electricity for about 1000 homes.

The one-megawatt power plant – using methane from organic rubbish dumped over decades – opened in 2008 with then-Mayor Kerry Prendergast saying it would help Wellington become the world's first carbon-neutral capital city. "The mayor of London is aiming for that too, but I think we'll beat them to it," she said at the time.

The council paid $80,000 towards the $4 million joint venture with Todd Energy. The methane, run through a generator, was meant to make enough electricity for 1000 homes. But for about half of the past year that generator has not been able to run.

It comes as world leaders at the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP) turn their lens on methane, scientists warn of irreversible climate change if action is not taken fast, and just after the Wellington City Council pledged to a dramatic cut in emissions.

Council resilience officer Mike Mendonca​ confirmed that, for the past 12 months, the old generator at the council landfill had been out of action about half the time.

That meant that instead of the methane being burned and turned into electricity – and therefore taking pressure off the national grid, which can be fuelled by coal – it was simply “flared”, or burned, off.

Cameron Burnell/Dominion Post Much of the methane created at the Wellington tip has been burnt off without being turned into electricity.

Methane contributes 42 per cent of New Zealand’s greenhouse footprint, with agriculture responsible for 89 per cent of methane and rotting waste about nine per cent of the country’s methane.

According to NIWA, one tonne of methane released into the atmosphere has the global warming impact of 25 tonnes of carbon dioxide. Methane that’s burned turns into carbon dioxide and water.​

Wellington City councillor Sean Rush​, chair of the infrastructure committee, said methane capture was “critical” to Wellington’s zero carbon objectives.

“I’m looking to the private sector to come up with better options for us,” he said.

Dominion-Post The methane is made from long-discarded organic matter at the Wellington tip.

“It makes a real difference to our emissions profile.”

Green councillor Laurie Foon said it was crucial that if energy was being produced, “we don’t waste it”.

The council in September voted to further reduce emissions to 57 per cent of 2020 amounts by 2030. That would be almost 600,000 fewer tonnes of carbon dioxide, which methane becomes when burned.

Todd Corporation subsidiary Nova Energy, which runs the generator, could not immediately say how much methane had been flared off in the past year but in a statement said the council and company had spent “significant” money installing pipes to collect methane from the landfill.

Regardless of whether the methane was flared off or put through the generator, it still produced carbon dioxide, the statement said.

“It is normal for generators operating on landfill methane gas, which is contaminated, to experience more wear and tear, requiring increased maintenance.

“Further, due to Covid restrictions delaying repair of any unplanned outages the plant had more downtime than expected. However, no additional methane or [carbon dioxide] was released to atmosphere than expected.”