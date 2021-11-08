Kāpiti man prepares for his own death as euthanasia law begins

Steve Smith​ will have a last conversation with his wife then die at a preset time in her arms.

"For me, it is a tiredness-of-life choice because of pain but also because I have no quality of life and autonomy left," the Kāpiti Coast-based 66-year-old said as he prepared for what may be the first legal medically-assisted death in New Zealand.

"I cannot exercise any autonomy in living."

The End of Life Choice Act passed into law on Sunday, and effectively comes into force on Monday, when people like Smith, who moved up from Nelson after his diagnosis, can make an appointment with an end of life choice provider and starting planning their death.

Ross Giblin Steve Smith, who was diagnosed in May with glioblastoma brain cancer, plans to be among the first in the queue as New Zealand opens up to legal medically-assisted dying. He is pictured with his wife Kate Reilly on the Kāpiti Coast.

The act was the result of a referendum in the 2020 election in which 65 percent voted in favour of legalising assisted dying.

Criteria to qualify includes having a terminal illness expected to be fatal within six months, be in an advanced state of irreversible decline, be undergoing “unbearable” suffering, be mentally able enough to make an informed decision, be aged 18 or over, and two doctors need to sign it off.

Ross Giblin Steve Smith had a scan last week and the results will tell him if he falls within the six-month window.

Opponents, such as the relaunched #DefendNZ say the bill is open to abuse but supporters say it is good, if too conservative.

Smith first started having symptoms around Christmas, 2020. He would drop keys without realising. There was a numbness in his fingers that spread to an arm and leg. He was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer that began in the brain, on May 25. He is already in palliative care.

He had a scan last week and the results will tell him if he falls within the six-month window. He and his wife, Kate Reilly​, will be approaching an end of life choice provider this week to get the process started and possibly set a date for his death.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Smith first started showing symptoms around Christmas, 2020 and was diagnosed in May this year.

He had told his adult children about his planned death and they supported his decision, as did his wife. Both of them had voted for the end of life referendum.

“My expectations are to go through the process, choose a day and time, and have my family and close friends who want to be there or can be there around me. We would have a last conversation, then my wife would hold me as I passed away.

“I want it to be a day that celebrates who I am and celebrates my life and those who have travelled with me.”

End of Life Choice Society national committee member Maryan Street​ said there was a chance Smith would be the first person in New Zealand legally assisted in dying, but it was hard to say until they had gone through all the necessary checks.

“God knows, he qualifies – even under our restrictive and very conservative law,” she said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Maryan Street, assisted-dying campaigner, says it is hard to say how many New Zealanders are waiting for the end of life law change. (File photo)

It was hard to say how many people in New Zealand were waiting until today to start the process of being voluntarily euthanased as people were unwilling to speak about it while it was illegal, “especially after that ridiculous illegal police action to stop people at the bottom of the [Maungaraki] hill after a meeting at Suzy Austen's house was bugged”.

Police in 2016 confirmed they set up a police checkpoint in the Hutt Valley to stop people leaving an Exit International euthanasia meeting at Austen’s house in Maungaraki. The Independent Police Conduct Authority found the checkpoint was not justified. Police also bugged the meeting.