Goat mauled on roadside a display of 'pathological cruelty'

Top chef Martin Bosley and his prisoner sous-chefs cook up a storm for visitors in 2015.

Chef Martin Bosley has nothing against hunting nor meat but what he came across on Saturday morning was nothing short of "pathological cruelty".

Bosley was driving across the northern side of the State Highway 2 Remutaka Hill Rd, between Wairarapa and Wellington, when he rounded a corner and found a ute pulled over with a dog cage open, the tailgate down, and a dog mauling a goat on the side of the busy road.

“The dog knew what it was doing, it was latched onto the goat’s throat,” he said. “It was absolutely horrible, nothing short of pathological cruelty.”

READ MORE:

* 'Time I will never get back': Chef Martin Bosley reviews Paris Hilton's cooking show

* Chef Martin Bosley on the mend after almost losing foot in gardening accident

* Forget the freezer, a little weekend prep can make mid-week dinners a breeze



The owner was simply sitting in the cab waiting and the dog – a pit bull-like hunting dog – was uncontrolled.

It appeared the driver had spotted the goat, stopped the car, and let the dog at the goat, which was clearly resisting, Bosley said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Chef Martin Bosley came across the dog mauling a goat as he drove over the Remutaka Hill on Saturday.

“It is one of those images I will never get out of my head.”

Bosley said he wanted to stop but there were cars behind him and nowhere to stop so drove on until he got cellphone reception and called police.

Police confirmed they were called to a person who had set their dog on a wild goat beside the highway but the ute was gone by the time they arrived.