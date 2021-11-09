MIQ heartbreak: mother fears for unwell son who can't get home

Lesley Hardy of the Kāpiti Coast is desperate to get her son Joe home from Perth, Australia, where he is having a severe mental breakdown. Lesley spent yet another frustrating day trying to book a MIQ place for him.

Lesley Hardy would be on the first plane to Perth to help her son if she could. But she can’t, and he is stuck in Australia, hearing voices, breaking down and unwilling to get medical help.

Instead, she was on the Kāpiti Coast, 5292 kilometres away, trying again on Tuesday morning to get him a room in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) via the contentious virtual lobby system that is designed to keep Covid-19 out of the country. Again, she failed.

Each virtual lobby to date has had thousands more people log in then there are rooms available. Authorities say they understand the frustration but the lobbies are needed to keep New Zealand safe in the pandemic.

Grounded Kiwis, which has filed a judicial review claim in the High Court against the Government’s MIQ system, will release a report in the coming days after surveying almost 1900 members.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Lesley Hardy of the Kāpiti Coast is desperate to get her son Joe home from Perth, Australia, where he is having a severe mental breakdown.

It showed 15 percent of them had seen a counsellor or medical professional due to mental health concerns and, the longer people waited to get back, the harder it was. Respondents talked of stress, anxiety, depression, insomnia and panic attacks as a result.

Hardy’s son Joe, 32 – Stuff has agreed not to use his last name – has been living in Perth for years with no signs of mental illness. But in August he announced he was coming back to New Zealand.

“I think he was on his way to a crisis and not being able to get home has toppled him over the edge,” Hardy said.

But New Zealand went into lockdown and he was unable to fly back.

Supplied Joe, who worked on mines near Perth, wants to get home to New Zealand but can’t, his mother says.

Joe was now having “major hallucinations and visions” and hearing voices in his head, Hardy said.

He kept saying, “I am coming home, I’m coming home”, Hardy said.

She recently got her Perth-based brother to collect Joe and take him back to his house. But other than that, there was little Hardy could do.

“Not being able to help your own son ... I don’t think ‘devastating’ covers it.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Lesley Hardy has tried and failed to get a virtual lobby spot to bring her son home multiple times.

She would apply for an emergency allocation MIQ spot but needed proof of Joe’s mental state. He did not want to go for professional help andhis mother said she couldn’t force him there.

MIQ joint head Chris Bunny acknowledged there were many New Zealanders in difficult situations around the world and it was “difficult and frustrating” for those who missed out on recent room releases.

“We want to be able to bring everyone home who wants to return but we have to do that in a safely managed flow of people into the country,” he said.

“MIQ has served New Zealand well, helping to bring almost 190,000 people home.”

There were still “several thousand” rooms to be released through to the end of February.

MIQ was closely monitoring capacity in light of the community outbreak and would release as many rooms as possible. More than 31,500 people had got MIQ rooms via the virtual lobbies before Tuesday and, from November 14, the amount of time people had to spend in MIQ was reduced.

There was also the opportunity for people to get emergency allocation places in MIQ. Applications were decided on a case-by-case basis.

”These decisions are not easy ones to make and we are sympathetic to the distressing situations people applying for an emergency allocation are in,” Bunny said.