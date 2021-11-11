Wellington home asking prices top $1m for the first time

Wellington property asking prices have topped $1 million for the first time in Trade Me data (File photo)

Average prices for Wellington city homes have topped $1 million on Trade Me for the first time and the news for home buyers is not much better around the country.

The Trade Me data, released on Thursday, includes listing prices rather than sale prices and covers the period to the end of October.

The average asking price for a Wellington city home was $1.02m in October. Looking at the entire Wellington region, including Wairarapa and Kāpiti, the average asking price dropped to $935,400, Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said.

“We have seen prices in the district increase by at least 10 per cent year-on-year consistently over the past 12 months as supply has struggled to keep up with unrelenting high demand,” he said.

READ MORE:

* What happens when scientists pick up a camera? A staff photo competition captures the stunning realities of their (not so) nine-to-five

* Trade Me property asking prices jump 17 per cent

* Average advertised house prices at all-time high, up 16 per cent on April last year



“Unfortunately for first-home buyers, buying a property in the capital is now that much harder.”

And in Wellington, the old supply vs demand basis of economics has not won through, with demand for Wellington dropping by 16 per cent in the year to October, supply increasing by 16 per cent, and asking prices soaring.

Every region in New Zealand had seen asking prices increase, Lloyd said. The year to October saw Manawatū and Whanganui asking prices soar by 35.1 per cent to reach $630,000, the country’s highest increase.

Hawke’s Bay’s asking prices increased the second-fastest with a 33.9 per cent increase in the year to reach $817,600.