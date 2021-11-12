New inner-city park being planned for Wellington's Frederick St

Reimagining Wellington: If you were mayor for a day, what would you do? What's one thing that would make your life in the Wellington region better? What do you love about the Wellington region? What's missing?

Wellington is set to get a new central-city park on the corner of Frederick and Taranaki streets in Te Aro alongside a not-for-profit social housing project.

Wellington City Council is buying 726 square metres of land from the Kirva Trust to develop the new park.

The Kirva Trust is building 75 not-for-profit apartments behind the park for the city’s homeless population, people with disabilities, and others waiting for social housing.

This comes two weeks after the council released its draft Green Network Plan, which aims to increase the central city’s green space.

WCC/Supplied A rendering of the Frederick St project in Wellington.

The development received a $10 million “shovel-ready” grant from the Government in August 2020.

The Kirva Trust is also restoring the Chinese Mission Hall on the site to be repurposed for community and commercial use.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster said the council has been in negotiations for some time to acquire the land from the Kirva Trust.

“We hear regularly, especially from our inner-city community about the importance of providing quality and quantity of downtown green spaces to meet the needs of our fast-growing inner-city population,” he said.

“This is a step towards ensuring our central city is an even more desirable, liveable place with even stronger communities”.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Waitangi Park is one of the green spaces readily available for inner-city Wellington residents.

Councillor Iona Pannett, who chairs Pūroro Āmua the Council’s environment and planning committee and who also represents the inner-city ward of Pukehīnau Lambton, described the project as a “win-win”.

“More social housing is being created whilst an important heritage building is being restored, and a new green space created,” she said.

“The new green space is likely to include new plantings, trees, seating and recreational spaces and facilities which will be worked out with the local community through a design process.”

Work on the apartment building has started and is on track to be completed by mid-2024.

The central city covers an area of 444.5 hectares, and just over 9 per cent of that – 41.25ha – is green space. Forty-three per cent is made up of public parks, 24 per cent is road reserves, and 33 per cent is privately owned land.