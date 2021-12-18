Reimagining Wellington: How a London construction scheme is striving to increase diversity

Putting up scaffolds high above cityscapes, over oceans, or in dark, underground rail lines gives Vicky Welch a thrill.

“It’s all part of the fun, it’s the way I’m wired, I like saying: give me a go at that, I want to try that.”

In 2021, Welch became the United Kingdom’s first female advanced scaffolder, the only woman to complete a Level 3 qualification in the country so far.

Based in Newcastle, Welch travelled to London to complete the course, “pushing herself beyond her limits”, she said.

Her training provider, Simian Risk​, is connected with a London scheme aimed at getting more women and more ethnic diversity in construction – and to beat the city’s housing crisis. It’s called the Mayor’s Construction Academy (MCA).

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Reimagining Wellington: If you were mayor for a day, what would you do? What's one thing that would make your life in the Wellington region better? What do you love about the Wellington region? What's missing?

READ MORE:

* Record numbers of building and construction apprentices training in New Zealand

* Trade courses offered for rangatahi in te reo Māori

* Construction boom triggers regional forecasts



The academy was launched in London in 2018 to connect people interested in trades with training and job opportunities.

Welch, who is now 31 and has been scaffolding since she was 19, completed her qualification to learn the complexities of scaffold design.

“I wouldn’t say it was an easy course, you run back over everything you’ve learnt and that is the hardest part, remembering the technical side, rather than just the hands-on,” Welch said, speaking from a hotel room in Dundee, Scotland.

Becoming an advanced scaffolder will give Welch the tools to train others in the industry, part of her plan to pass her knowledge to others – and hopefully more women.

“If there’s more female ambassadors and real-life stories out there of women in the industry, that will make a difference,” she said.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images In London, the Mayor’s Construction Academy (MCA) was launched in 2018. The academy was launched to connect Londoners to training opportunities in the skills they needed to access jobs in London’s developments in trades, professions and management. (File photo)

Scaffolding is essential in many types of construction, Welch said. “It’s a really important factor on a building site to protect everyone who is working below, so people can take a house up to full height, put roofs on, and to be able to do that quickly, safely and effectively.”

Welch currently works off the coast of Scotland on oil rigs, constructing scaffolds on the floating structure while dangling high above the ocean. She’s also worked on houses, shopping malls, swimming pools and the London Tube. Being a part of these projects provides life-long memories, she said.

“If you’re driving around, and you see a building that you’ve worked on where there once was nothing, you think ‘we worked on that, we helped build that’, it’s really rewarding,” she said. “You’ve kind of watched something come to life.”

Welch has seen an increase in women embarking on trades in the UK, but said it’s still male dominated.

Supplied Jason Hungerford, BCITO director, said the Mayor’s Construction Academy, in London, was a good idea, because it promoted the sector and increased skill in the industry.

She wants to set up female-only workshops at training centres, where women can attend, and won’t feel intimidated asking questions about the industry.

“I think there’s a lot of women out there, who might not have a job, who could give this a go,” she said. “At the same time, the job isn’t for everyone – whether man or woman – you do have to be very mentally strong, and have a good degree of physical strength too.”

But she was proud to complete her training and become the UK’s first female advanced scaffolder, something which will “help pave the way for others”.

Jules Pipe, Deputy Mayor of London for planning, regeneration and skills, said 40,000 people have graduated from training courses since the Mayor’s Construction Academy began.

The city’s construction industry had struggled to attract younger Londoners, women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds, Pipe said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Building and Construction Training Organisation (BCITO), which manages the apprenticeships for the building and construction industry, were expecting to end the year with about 21,000 people taking on apprenticeships. (FIle photo)

“[the academy] was also designed to address the gap between London’s ambitious housing targets and the number of skilled construction workers.”

Interim findings, released from the mayor’s press office, said the programme improved training providers’ understanding of the sector, who built closer relationships with local employers.

In New Zealand, Building and Construction Training Organisation (BCITO) director Jason Hungerford said similar training schemes will be available through Te Pūkenga, the National Polytech, from 2023.

Hungerford said he supported the Mayor’s Construction Academy in London, because it increased the appeal of construction and quality in the sector.

Apprentice numbers are growing by the thousands here, due to the housing crisis. 2021 would end with about 21,000 people taking on apprenticeships, and this is set to reach 25,000 in the next few years.

And Wellington is no different, where there were 945 apprentices, and the growth was driving the organisation to open a new office in Tawa.

Supplied In Wellington, there were 945 apprentices and with growth in the capital, BCITO opened a new office in Tawa. (File photo)

“The underlying industry demand fuelled by the need for housing, a lack of immigration options and without a doubt, the government schemes, are absolutely bringing some attraction to that,” Hungerford said. "In the last few years we’ve also worked a lot more with schools to attract people, and it's paying off at a time when it’s necessary.”

But he said there was a lot more work ahead to achieve diversity in trades.

Less than 3 per cent of New Zealand’s construction industry are women. “It’s on our agenda to increase not only ethnic diversity but women in trades, especially in a post Covid-19 environment where women were largely impacted through the loss of work."

New Zealand was going through “generational change” through the Government’s reform of vocational education.

“The building and construction sector is growing at pace, opening up possibilities for learners and employers and this move means industry training partners can be part of the conversation about the future of work-based learning,” Hungerford said. “It will help with the growth of the sector and growth of community and society as a whole.”