Takeaways and Coke at the genesis of NZ's film industry

Sir Richard Taylor has revealed the very Kiwi genesis of Wellington's multibillion-dollar film industry.

"Pete said, grab the guys, pick up some fish and chips and a bottle of Coke and come around, I have got something to tell you," Taylor told journalist Jehan Casinader​ on the Imagine This podcast, launched by WellingtonNZ, looking at Wellington's business landscape.

What Sir Peter Jackson told Taylor, his partner Tania​, and five designers that day in the 1990s was that he had secured a deal with Miramax to make the Lord of the Rings films, which were made in New Zealand and ended up grossing more than $4 billion.

“That was when [Wellington’s film industry] really exploded,” WellingtonNZ general manager Anna Calver said.

Lucy Revill/Supplied Oscar winner Sir Richard Taylor has talked about how Lord of the Rings started, in a way, with a bottle of Coke and fish and chips.

Jackson and Taylor had collaborated before, such as the 1987 “splatstick” Bad Taste, but Lord of the Rings was on a global scale and set in chain an industry that is thriving today, Calver said.

One section of Weta Digital recently sold for $2.3 billion, Miramar would unofficially be dubbed “Wellywood”, Taylor would personally win three Oscar awards, and Jackson would personally win three Oscars and most-recently collaborated with surviving Beatles for a six hour docuseries on their Let It Be recording sessions.

Taylor told Stuff they could not have imagined the impact of the collaboration.

“We all knew that Peter had brought something incredibly special to the New Zealand film industry and we in turn would get to be a part of something life changing, but at that early juncture I’m not sure that any of us could really expand our thinking to encompass the sheer magnitude of the project and what it would mean for us all within the workshop.”

From that first meeting, Jackson was “incredibly clear” about visual look of the film he had in his mind.

“So much so that our small team of sculptors and designers that attended this first meeting were immediately able to dive straight into the first round of concept sketching and maquette (scale model) sculpting, and we were all thrilled to see a number of those early designs end up pretty much unchanged in the final film.”

Taylor said there was no question about committing to the seven-year project.

"I felt somewhat intoxicated by the joy of the experience for most of this time appreciating how incredibly privileged we all were to be doing something so significant and to be working in support of Peter’s vision for the films."

Calver said that, in 2020 alone, film and television accounted for $600 million of Wellington's gross domestic profit.

“The flow-on effect has been considerable. Weta attracts talent to Wellington, many of whom even when they leave the Weta group stay in Wellington starting their own businesses or working for other companies,” she said.

“Wellington’s gaming sector has definitely been one of the downstream beneficiaries.”

All these years later, Taylor told the podcast how he had come to Wellington as a young man to go to polytechnic and had never planned to stay.

“It was a cold, grey city and I never thought that I would make my life here,” he said, adding that he soon fell in love with the city.

“We [Tania and I] pretty much knew that we would never live anywhere else in our lives.”