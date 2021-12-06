Wellington pays out more than $3.6m for canned World of WearableArt event

In 2019 the World of WearableArt Awards Show (WOW) pumped $27.9 million into the region's economy.

The final figure for Wellington City Council bailing out the World of WearableArt (WOW) show has been set at $3.6 million, with the deal to keep the show in the capital yet to be signed.

The council and WOW organisers previously declined to release the figure, but said it would come in significantly short of the $5m “worst-case scenario” the council unanimously agreed to underwrite the event for in February. Soaring costs – many unexpected – meant the council increased rates by 13.5 per cent this year.

Wellington City Council senior advisor Ian Hunter​ confirmed there were negotiations, but the full amount requested by WOW – $3,622,118 – was paid out to the Nelson and Tasman-owned company.

The art-meets-fashion event was estimated to have added $28m to the local economy last time it was held in 2019, but Covid-19 restrictions forced the cancellation in both 2020 and 2021.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Dancers perform during the World of WearableArt Awards 2019 at TSB Bank Arena in Wellington.

To put the money in context, Stuff calculations this year estimate the city council component for an average Wellington house were $3629 in a year – meaning the equivalent of roughly 998 Wellington residential rates bills went to buying out the show.

Council records show that the Aon Centre at 1 Willis St – once Wellington’s tallest building and formerly called the BNZ Tower – is paying $1.7m in city council rates this year, including $231,000 in a downtown levy. Meanwhile, 100 Willis St, which took the crown as the city’s tallest building, will pay $1.48m in city council rates, of which just under $200,000 is the downtown levy.

World of WearableArt chief executive David Tingey said Wellington benefited from the economic benefit the show brought to the city. Part of the underwrite agreement with the council was the show staying in Wellington for five more years. Tingey confirmed that deal was yet to be signed, but he imagined it would be.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff WOW chief executive David Tingey confirmed the deal to keep the show in Wellington was yet to be signed.

Mayor Andy Foster said not giving the underwrite would have meant other events would have been lost “with all the impacts that would have on our arts and culture status and employment of artists and those providing essential support”.

“Most of the money has gone to those people – artists, performers, technicians, choreographers etc, and a sizeable proportion of it will I am advised provide value for WOW 2022.”

Councillor Diane Calvert, who chairs the finance and performance committee, said commercial rates and the downtown levy contributed more to supporting events, and the underwrite was a “calculated risk”.

WORLD OF WEARABLEART Action from the 2019 show - the last to be staged.

Grants committee chairwoman Fleur Fitzsimons said Covid-19 had caused disruption and the cost was about backing the creative sector.

“Wellington still lags behind Auckland in the amount we invest in the arts [and] this needs to change,” she said.

The council also voted last week to a new $300,000 fund to help events pay their staff the living wage.

Councillor Rebecca Matthews stood by her vote for the bailout money, but agreed with criticism the focus had been too great on the short-term benefit of events, rather than the longer term benefit of infrastructure to support people to live and work in Wellington.

World of WearableArt Limited – the company behind the show – is wholly owned by Dame Suzy Moncrieff and her sister, Heather Palmer. Both owners, plus the two directors, are based the upper South Island.