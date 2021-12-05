Hunting the sausage roll that left a man hungry for service with a smile

A sausage roll bought at the Karori Mobil service station. Columnist John Bishop won't say where the offending employee works.

A column about sausage rolls and an indifferent petrol station worker appeared to capture the nation. But can the criticism be shrugged off as half-baked? Tom Hunt defied the calorie count to find out.

“It was never about the sausage rolls,” said the man who wrote about sausage rolls.

“It was about the attitude.”

It was an assignment – a mission if you will – like no other piece of known journalism: Tell the story of that petrol station attendant who shrugged.

READ MORE:

* The sausage rolls that turned me into an ex-customer

* No charges laid after person points 'fake gun' out car window in Wellington's Karori

* Man arrested after reports of person pointing a gun out of a car window in Wellington



John Bishop last week used his column on this website to tell the story of going to a petrol station to buy a sausage roll and – for the third time in six weeks – there was not a sausage roll to be found.

He asked said attendant, who simply shrugged.

Bishop: “It was a physical gesture that said, “I really don’t care. Why is this my problem? You are only a customer; if what you want isn’t there, choose something else.”

Last week was by no means a slow news week, but this was the one that set social media alight.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff John Bishop, pictured here with his son Chris, long before the sausage roll-gate saga.

“In 12 years of column writing; I have never written a piece that captured the zeitgeist the way John Bishop's rant about sausage rolls [did],” wrote fellow columnist Damien Grant.

Others were less kind.

Bishop’s son Chris – a National MP – weighed in with a photo of sausage rolls. “Lunch today,” he said.

But what did this nameless, faceless, attendant think of it all? Did they shrug? Did they cry? Do they care? Did they tweet?

I called Bishop, asking if he could identify the petrol station involved.

“I’m not going to do that,” he said.

He argued – in fairness, correctly – that his complaint was not about the sausage rolls, but the attitude of the attendant.

He intentionally kept the identity of the person out but did reveal it was “greater Wellington”.

He left clues in his words: The sausage rolls were mass-produced, he had been buying petrol there for more than 20 years, and he believed location was the main reason people choose one station over another. He also revealed it had a “downtown location”.

Google Maps lists just four central city petrol stations: Z on Vivian St, Z on Taranaki St, BP on Cable St, and Waitomo on Hutt Rd – the latter which can be removed from this investigation due to not having attendants.

We know Bishop lives in Karori in a house which – according to property records – he bought in at least 2018.

But he said he had been going to the gas station for 20 years. The plot thickens.

Assuming Bishop chooses based on location there are two most-viable options to and from Karori: Vivian St would be a prime location on his way into the city but the one-way system would not be so good on the way home. Z on Taranaki St would be good in both directions. It ticked all boxes.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff This was not the sausage roll that John Bishop didn’t get.

But one: A visit on Sunday revealed an array of sausage rolls. The attendant didn’t shrug, and hadn’t heard of Bishop nor his column. Z Taranaki St, ditto. They were even restocking the sausage rolls as I was there.

Had they got word? Was this the one? Only Bishop knows.

And is it possible that Bishop, by downtown, meant downtown Karori? Not “downtown” by most people’s estimation but Bishop is not most people.

We paid a visit to Karori where there are two stations, both which would have required a diversion from the fastest route to his home from the city. Had he done this? Only he knows.

The BP is on the northern side of Karori Rd. It would have easily been there for 20 years. This could be it and then the kicker: No sausage rolls to be seen but a solitary “beef roll”.

Is Bishop this discerning? Only he knows.

The attendant certainly didn’t. He hadn’t heard of the column, he didn’t shrug and almost smiled.

The Mobil is across the road and, again, easily meets the 20-year criteria. This one did have sausage rolls made by Ponsonby Pies (a tick for mass-produced), and is marginally closer to Bishop’s home.

Again, the non-shrugging attendant had no idea what I was talking about.

We may never know where Bishop went for the sausage roll that wasn’t. One day we may stop caring.