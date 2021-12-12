Pre-Christmas Transmission Gully opening looks doubtful, despite speculation

A drone flythrough of Transmission Gully on October 1 shows the final stages of construction.

The clock is ticking for Transmission Gully as road builders and authorities try to determine whether the long-awaited motorway will be open in time for Christmas.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has said it will provide an update on the road’s opening date next week.

Agency chairman Sir Brian Roche wants the road operational for the holiday rush – but conceded in an opinion piece for Stuff a pre-Christmas opening would be “very challenging for the builder to achieve”.

Dozens of resource consents are still to be completed.

READ MORE:

* Transmission Gully: Dozens of resource consents still incomplete

* 'We never thought it would be this hard': Waka Kotahi board chairman weighs in on Transmission Gully

* Transmission Gully: The Christmas present commuters are eager to open



Wellington Gateway Partnership Te Ara a Toa is the largest structure in the entire Transmission Gully motorway project.

This coming weekend is likely the last possible date that the road could feasibly open in 2021, before the holiday shutdown period delays the process further.

Rumours spread widely on social media suggested the opening was scheduled for December 18, but a Waka Kotahi spokesperson denied this, saying no date had been decided.

“It’s really hard to open a road on Christmas Eve, so we won’t be doing that ... and you don’t want to do it on Boxing Day when the peak flows are coming. So the reality is that opening before Christmas means that last week before Christmas,” Waka Kotahi transport services general manager Brett Gliddon​ said in an interview in November.

Wellington Gateway Partnership Updated photos of Transmission Gully construction in October 2021.

An update this week from Wellington Gateway Partnership said 30 of the 100 required safety and quality assurance tests had been completed and 85 had been at least partially submitted.

Meanwhile, 17 of the 45 consent tasks required for the road to open have been completed, with 36 under way.

The road is being built through a complex public-private partnership arrangement. Waka Kotahi has contracted Wellington Gateway Partnership to operate the project, which has, in turn, subcontracted CPB HEB Joint Venture to build the road and Ventia​ to maintain it.

The long-awaited 27-kilometre motorway will officially become part of SH1, and the current section of SH1 around the Kāpiti Coast will become State Highway 59.

The road was due to open on September 27, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.