Group threatens legal action against Wellington council over parking changes

The Thorndon Quay Collective says changes to parking on the street are driving away business. Pictured from left are Mark Turner, Paul Robinson, Emma Sutherland and Tony Bates.

A group of business owners are threatening legal action against Wellington City Council over changes to parking on Thorndon Quay.

The council voted in June to change all parking on the street from angled to parallel as part of a safety measure for cyclists.

The change went ahead in September, which saw 145 spaces removed – about half of the on-street parks in the area.

The changes will come ahead of a $30 million redesign of the road as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving, which will include a two-way cycle lane and part-time bus lanes running in both directions.

READ MORE:

* Wellington City Council allows Thorndon Quay parking changes

* Business owners worry Thorndon Quay parking changes could drive away customers

* After years of delays and safety concerns, Wellington's Thorndon Quay bike changes given the go-ahead



The Thorndon Quay Collective, a group of building and business owners in the area, claim the change is cutting off customers from accessing business and has had a negligible safety impact.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The old angled parking layout on Thorndon Quay was a common hazard complaint from cyclists.

It has prepared a statement of claim seeking a judicial review of the parking changes.

The group wants the council to pay for an independent review of parking occupancy rates and to reinstate the “vast majority” of the parks that were removed.

“If they reject the petition, well then we will take seek a judicial review, which will be very disappointing expensive thing to do,” Paul Robinson, the director of The Woolstore Management said.

An online petition supporting their call has more than 1100 signatures.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Emma Sutherland, of Wellington Dance Academy, says parents were struggling to drop off children safely.

The group’s request will be debated by the council on Wednesday, but council officers have sent strong signals they do not support reversing the parking changes.

“Officers do not support reversing this decision, in whole or in part. The decision was made for safety reasons, which have not changed since the committee resolved to make this change less than six months ago,” a council paper reads.

Tony Bates, of Bordeaux Bakery, said the parking changes had made it more difficult for elderly customers to access his business.

Supplied Let's Get Wellington Moving has plans for light rail or bus rapid transit through Wellington.

“A lot of them have trouble walking, and going more than 100 meters is actually a big ask,” he said.

Emma Sutherland, of Wellington Dance Studio, said parents were frustrated with the difficulty of dropping children off for classes.

“What we've seen is just a lot of frustration and a lot of really dangerous behaviour, and that's not just outside the studio. I see that all down the street with people double-parking and doing strange U-turns.”

LGWM/Stuff Artist impressions of improvements to Hutt Rd and Thorndon Quay.

She felt wider plans from Let’s Get Wellington Moving, were too focused on Thorndon Quay as a commuter route, rather than as a destination for business.

“This is the end of Thorndon Quay ... we’re tried to fight, but it will just become a thoroughfare”.

The parking changes have been strongly supported by Wellington cycling groups, who repeatedly raised safety concerns about vehicles reversing from angled car parks.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Tony Bates, of Bordeaux Bakery, says many elderly customers cannot not access his shop.

An estimated 1300 cyclists use the road each day and numbers are expected to expand to 4000 by 2036.

The council was told to change the parking on Thorndon Quay from angled to parallel during a Waka Kotahi audit in 2015, but five years later the agency said it had “found little evidence of improvement”.

Similar changes to Thorndon Quay were put to the public in 2001 and again in 2017, but were shot down both times following opposition from retailers. An interim measure for marginal improvements in 2018 was scrapped due to funding issues.