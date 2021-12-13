Residents celebrate as diggers arrive on Wellington south coast beach

Ōwhiro Bay resident Eugene Doyle called out a lack of action for the wave ramp when big waves slammed the coast in June.

It is not every day digger drivers arrive to work to a party – but Monday was not just any day and Ōwhiro is not just any bay.

Monday marked the end of months of residents of the south coast community lobbying the Wellington City Council to remove a "wave ramp" that had formed against a sea wall and had become the perfect ramp to send waves up on to the road and properties beyond.

A report in 2020 warned the council that the most-immediate solution to avoid future flooding was to remove the ramp.

Shaw Mead​, eCoast managing director and environmental scientist, confirmed in June that removing the ramp was a “no regrets course of action”.

Now, in December, council contractors arrived at Ōwhiro Bay with diggers and trucks to remove the ramp and take the gravel and sand away. About 30 residents gathered with sausages, scones and coffee to welcome the heavy machinery.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Ōwhiro Bay resident Eugene Doyle on the digger before work began to remove the sand ramp which has been blamed for numerous houses being flooded by big seas.

“What is this all about?” one driver asked, before being assured this was not a protest but a welcoming party.

Resident Eugene Doyle, who led the charge to remove the ramp, has regularly called the council out for its inaction but on Monday praised the response as a “class act” – particularly since two council staffers, Brad Singh​ and Jone Sumasafu​, came on board and kept the community updated weekly.

The massive community push had also been impressive.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Ōwhiro Bay locals gather prior to Wellington City Council contractors removing a sand ramp from the beach on Monday.

“This is a triumph for community action. Ōwhiro is a fantastic, dogged, science-backed community,” he said.

Most of the work was expected to be completed by late January though some work, such as installing steps to the beach where there would now be a drop, would take a little longer, he said.

Local councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who had also pushed for the ramp’s removal, said lives had been put at risk when big waves crashed over the road in April, 2020.

Cameras would monitor the beach to collect data and make sure “evidence-based decisions” were made in the future.

“I have never been so happy to see a digger,” she said. “This day has been a long time coming.”

Council spokesman Richard MacLean said all the work was above the high tide line so was not expected to affect the south coast Taputeranga​ Marine Reserve.

The project cost $500,000 including the beach grading, new walls to protect the road, handrails, steps, and work on a bridge.

The eastern end of the bay would be closed until December 22, when work would be stopped until January 9. The western end of the bay would be closed from January 10 to the end of March.