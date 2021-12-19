Three new Tauranga locations of interest announced

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield speaks to Stuff political editor Luke Malpass on New Zealand's first case of the Omicron variant.

Three more Tauranga locations of interest in the Covid-19 outbreak have been announced on Sunday.

Waimapu Garage on Oropi Rd had a visit from a person who later tested positive for Covid-19 between 3pm and 4pm on December 9 – a Thursday. It is the latest in a series of locations of interest in Bay of Plenty.

Pak n’ Save on Cameron Rd, from 3pm to 4.30pm on Thursday, December 16, and Countdown on Fraser St, from 3pm to 4pm on Thursday, were also announced.

There were 39 new cases Covid-19 confirmed in New Zealand on Saturday in the community and a further 10 at the border.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, Thursday December 16

* Covid-19: One new case in Canterbury, no new locations of interest

* Whanganui DHB vaccination rates among worst in the country



Twenty-five of the community cases were in Auckland, 11 in Bay of Plenty, two in Lakes and one in Taranaki.

New Zealand reached the target of having 90 per cent of the eligible population being fully vaccinated three days ago.

By the end of Friday, Ministry of Health data showed that 95 per cent of eligible Aucklanders were double-vaccinated followed by the Capital and Coast health board in Wellington and Canterbury, which were both on 94 per cent.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Testing continues to track the spread of Covid-19 in the community (File photo).

Northland’s health board had the lowest portion – 82 per cent – of its eligible population fully-vaccinated.

The new traffic light framework came into play on December 3, allowing more freedoms for fully vaccinated people. The Ministry of Health said it would not publish all low-risk locations of interest in red areas under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.