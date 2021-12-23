Four-metre sinkhole in garden growing after years of inaction over burst pipe

Craig Ferguson’s 7-year-old twins, Ava and Max, survey the four-metre sinkhole in their back garden, caused by a ruptured pipe underground.

A giant sinkhole has appeared in a back garden north of Wellington, swallowing a fence and reaching six metres in depth.

Despite the hole being caused by a broken pipe underground, local water authority Wellington Water originally claimed the pipe was installed as part of a private pipe network, despite functioning as part of the stormwater system, and was not their problem to fix.

What started in 2017 as a small indentation in the lawn of Craig Ferguson’s Pukerua Bay home grew into a four-metre sinkhole after the flooding last week.

Ferguson's two children, 7-year-old twins Ava and Max, initially found it quite exciting, but after the hole swallowed a makeshift fence and grew too large to be neatly covered by their trampoline, the fun wore off.

Ferguson first contacted the council in September 2017, in the middle of a very wet winter. “I knew there was a pipe running under the garden, I could see it on the council plans,” he said.

He immediately put up a small wooden fence to keep his kids from falling in, and placed boards over the hole.

Supplied What started as a small indentation in Craig Ferguson’s lawn, first noticed in 2017, grew into a large sinkhole.

Wellington Water visited and ran a camera along the pipe from a manhole on the street, determining that the pipe had collapsed right under the garden.

What came next was a letter from The Property Group, on behalf of Wellington Water, saying investigations had been made into the ownership of the pipe, and it was determined to be “a private corrugated line”.

The letter, sent in September 2014, explained a former investigation into pipes on a neighbouring property, done years ago, had shown the previous landowner had installed pipes for a private drain around 1984.

“It is presumed the pipe installed on your property would have a similar history,” it read.

“Based on the above, the pipe is in your ownership as landowner and therefore you are responsible for its maintenance.”

But Ferguson said he could clearly identify the pipe on GIS maps, and they had been allocated a council reference number. And he would turn out to likely be right.

Years passed and the hole remained, until the flooding of early December caused it to grow from one metre to four metres in width. “It swallowed the fence,” Ferguson said. “There’s no sign of it.”

Ferguson paid for a private contractor to assess the pipe on Thursday, but the contractor told him he couldn’t touch it, as it was a council asset. Later that day, Ferguson said he was contacted by Wellington Water to say it looked like a council asset after all, and they would be in touch in the new year.

However, Wellington Water customer planning engineer Sean de Roo reiterated the stormwater pipe was a private asset and the responsibility of the property owner to repair. There had been no commitment to reverse this decision, he said.

“The property owner had organised for an independent contractor to assess the storm water pipe. The contractor then called Wellington Water after the assessment to request that we contact the property owner to discuss.

“Wellington Water has requested that the property owner provide any new information from this assessment to Wellington Water to review.”

In the meantime, the Fergusons will be spending Christmas with a sinkhole in the garden.

“I worry about the kids,” he said. “If they [Wellington Water] had fixed it four years ago, it wouldn’t be such a huge problem.”