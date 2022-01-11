Covid-19: Eight new locations of interest after fourth positive case in Wellington

Professor Tony Blakely from the University of Melbourne gives his thoughts.

A shopping mall in Lower Hutt is one of eight new locations of interest in Wellington as the fourth case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the capital on Tuesday.

The majority of the locations were visited last Thursday, starting with Countdown Petone from 7.20am until 7.40am.

The other locations on Thursday were Queensgate Shopping Centre Lower Hutt from 11.05am-11.45am, Hype DC in Queensgate Mall from 11.10am-11.25am, Merchant 1948 in Queensgate Mall from 11.30am-11.40am, Daily Bread Bakery in Waiwhetu from 11.55am-12.05pm, NZ Post Shop at Unichem Pharmacy Petone, from 4.40pm-4.50pm and Wittner Wellington Central from 5pm-5.10pm.

On Saturday, the person visited Liquor King Mount Victoria from 12.55pm until 1.05pm.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Emma Millett in line to get her booster vaccine at the Kilbirnie Vaccination Clinic in Wellington.

The latest case announced on Tuesday was linked to the Hidden Valley Festival in Matakana, north of Auckland, the Ministry of Health said.

Two earlier cases of Covid-19 in Wellington were linked to a Tauranga drum and bass festival on January 3, while a case confirmed on Monday was linked to the Britomart Block Party in Auckland on New Year’s Eve.

Two locations of interest were also announced in Carterton, and one in Ōtaki.

New World Carterton was visited last Saturday between 2.15pm-2.30pm and the Carrington Park Public Toilets in Carterton between 2.30pm-2.35pm also on Saturday.

BP Connect Ōtaki was again named a location of interest, on Wednesday between 3.20pm-3.30pm.

“It’s timely for our community to check they’re doing the simple key things to protect themselves and whānau,” said Craig Thornley, medical officer of health at Regional Public Health.