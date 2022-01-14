Wellington's councils taking inconsistent approaches to vaccine mandates

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published more than 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te reo subtitles)

The deadline is looming for staff at councils across Wellington and the Wairarapa to get jabbed before mandatory vaccine requirements kick in.

However, councils across the region have taken wildly different approaches to vaccine requirements.

Some have introduced strict vaccine requirements for all staff, but others are being far more lenient, only requiring vaccines for staff who fall under existing government mandates.

All staff at Wellington City Council will be required to have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination from Friday January 21.

However, the council does not know the vaccination status of more than 100 of its staff members – only 1747 of 1863 staff have so far confirmed they have received the vaccine.

Porirua City Council has taken a similarly hard line. Unvaccinated staff members will be barred from entering council premises from Monday 17 January.

As of Thursday, six staff remain unvaccinated out of a total workforce of 425.

“Staff that are currently unvaccinated are being given a little more time to get vaccinated, but ultimately if they remain unvaccinated they will be unable to continue to work at Council,” said Jerry Wrenn, PCC general manager of People & Capability.

But it’s a different story at the Upper Hutt City Council, where staff are not required to get vaccinated unless they are in a customer-facing role.

Upper Hutt City Council made headlines last year with its controversial decision not to require vaccine passes for most council facilities, including libraries – though it changed that decision after a confirmed Covid-19 case was found in the area in December.

Carterton District Council has not mandated staff vaccinations and does not have statistics on staff vaccination rates.

Only staff whose roles apply to Government mandates – such as those who visit schools – are required to be vaccinated.

Spokeswoman Elisa Brown said more risk assessments were ongoing and could lead to a more permanent vaccine policy.

Greater Wellington Regional Council has not introduced a full mandate yet but may consider this in the future. However, 320 roles do need to be vaccinated, out of a total of 631 employees.

Those staff who must be vaccinated have until February 25 , and all new staff must be fully vaccinated.

Other councils have taken half-measures, requiring vaccines only for staff in customer-facing roles.

Fifty-three per cent of Hutt City Council staff will be required to get jabbed as part of their role.

A decision on whether the rest of the council’s staff should be vaccinated is is expected to be made next week.

A vaccine mandate will kick in at Kāpiti District Council from January 25 for staff and the majority of people who do work on the Council’s behalf.

"We believe this is the best way we can help keep our people safe and healthy while they at work and minimise the risk of our staff contracting or spreading Covid-19 to vulnerable members of our community,” acting chief executive Sean Mallon said.

Masterton District Council will require vaccines from February 14 for all staff in customer-facing roles. The council employs 123 staff.

People and Culture manager Ben Jessop said the employee vaccination rate was higher than the current NZ Covid vaccination rate of 91 per cent.

South Wairarapa District Council has introduced a limited mandate from January 10 for customer-facing roles, but not for all staff.

“Our Council has a relatively small staff. We have assessed the roles of all our staff as to their level of risk, and the vaccine mandates which came into force on January 10 have been applied accordingly. The mandate does not apply to all roles,” chief executive Harry Wilson said.

South Wairarapa would not provide figures on the number of staff vaccinated or affected by the mandate.