Fleur Fitzsimons bows out of local politics, mulls run for Parliament

Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons is concerned about the increasing violence in Courtenay Place.

Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons is bowing out of local body politics but is not ruling out running for Parliament.

“I have done five years and there have been highs and lows,” she said on Tuesday, as she announced she would not stand for council again in local body elections later in 2022.

“I don’t want to turn into one of those aggressively bitter people by staying on too long.”

Rumours around Wellington have long circulated that Fitzsimons was considering running on a Labour ticket in the Rongotai ward in the next general election.

On Tuesday, she said she was not ruling this out, but would need to discuss it with current Labour MP – and former Wellington deputy mayor – Paul Eagle.

Outgoing Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons at home on Tuesday where she announced she is stepping down.

She would also need to be selected by the Labour Party.

Eagle on Tuesday said Fitzsimons had always told him that she may run for national office and the pair had a “respectful relationship” so it was unlikely to end in her challenging him for the Rongotai seat.

He was still deciding on whether to leave Parliament and run for Wellington’s mayoralty.

“I have had hundreds of Wellingtonians asking me to run for mayor,” he said.

Fitzsimons said the decision to leave local body politics came after reflecting during the summer break and would mean she could focus on her other job as assistant secretary with the Public Service Association, New Zealand’s biggest union.

High points in her five years on council – which she won in a by-election in 2017 when Eagle stepped down to run for Parliament – included the Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian awards, in which she got to meet people such as Taualoa Lalopua Sanele​ QSM, a Wellington Hospital cleaner of 34 years.

The low point had been the council not increasing its borrowing cap in 2021 to spend more money on fixing the likes of failing infrastructure, and improving pools and libraries.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster stood alongside councillors Teri O' Neil, left, and Fleur Fitzsimons when the Michael Fowler Centre was lit up in the colours of the transgender pride flag.

“I don’t think we are letting Wellington reach its full potential,” she said.

Fitzsimons, who has been known to get a few noses out of joint around the council table, was not throwing any punches as she announced she would step down.

Even Wellington mayor Andy Foster – a regular adversary – got praise.

“I have come to really respect Andy, he is a decent person,” she said, highlighting the time they worked together to light the Michael Fowler Centre in the colours of the trans flag in a show of unity for the transgender community.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons is leaving the Wellington City Council but is not ruling out running for Parliament.

Councillor Nicola Young – politically to the right of the Fitzsimons – was someone she now considered a friend.

“I have found her to be someone really committed to Wellington,” she said.

But she acknowledged there was a public feeling of “frustration” among Wellingtonians with their council.

“I have experienced, it is sometimes too hard to get answers.”

Outgoing Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons with two of her four children – Zach Fitzsimons,11, left, and Eli Choat, 10,

She told council colleagues of her decision to leave in an email on Tuesday.

“Obviously no councillor achieves anything alone, I have been fortunate to work with every councillor colleague on different issues, this is a feature of local government which is unseen but which I have enjoyed,” the email said.

“While all decisions are part of a team effort, I feel like I have played a particular role in improving city safety including the council commitment to end sexual violence in Wellington, the council’s living wage accreditation and in shining some light on the woeful state of our water infrastructure.

“I also am pleased to have played a role in keeping our library and airport in public ownership.”