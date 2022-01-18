Brooklyn wind turbine still out of action, seven months after electrical fault discovered

The turbine was built to harness Wellington’s notorious wind, but it was cold, damp weather that put it out of action during maintenance in June.

Seven months after an electrical fault was discovered, the Brooklyn wind turbine is still out of action, the root of the problem unknown.

The turbine was built to harness Wellington’s notorious wind, but it was cold, damp weather that put it out of action.

The 67-metre tall landmark’s blades haven’t turned since June, when it was taken out of service for maintenance.

Meridian Energy spokeswoman Rheilli Uluilelata said there had been no further progress. “We are still investigating the electrical fault and haven’t found the root cause yet.”

READ MORE:

* Wellington's Brooklyn wind turbine put out of action by bad weather

* Brooklyn's newest wind turbine generates youth interest as well as energy

* First section of new Brooklyn wind turbine goes up without a hitch



“We have tried several different technical methods to resolve the issue and hope to have a more definitive position at the end of the month.”

The fault was caused by moisture getting into the generator and electrics during routine maintenance. Initially, replacement parts were made hard to come by due to global supply issues.

The current turbine is the second to have occupied the site on the hill behind Brooklyn. Electricity generated by the turbine is fed into Wellington’s energy network, enough to power about 490 average homes a year.

Rosa Woods/Dominion-Post A runner looks out over Wellington covered in fog and morning sun from the Brooklyn wind turbine.

It was installed in 2016, replacing a smaller unit which first faced Wellington's wind in 1993. The original was installed by the Electricity Corporation of New Zealand (ECNZ) as part of a feasibility test to see how turbines would perform in local conditions.

The original turbine began to experience mechanical failures by 2010 and was later replaced following popular public demand.

Quick facts