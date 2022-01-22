Wellington's cleanest and dirtiest beaches identified

The beaches along the eastern edge of the Miramar peninsula have Wellington’s cleanest water with Ōwhiro Bay – where summer swimmers have a one-in-ten chance of illness – taking out the bottom spot.

The data, from the 2020 to 2021 year, appears to be backed up in current information showing Ōwhiro Bay is one of just a handful of swim spots in the Wellington region where swimmers are routinely urged to be cautious of contamination before going for a dip.

Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) regularly publishes samples taken at Wellington’s swim spots and issues warnings or suitable-to-swim notices.

The data comes as Wellington basks in a long, hot summer period combined with the summer break for many, that saw hordes flock to beaches to cool off.

Greater Wellington Regional Council’s longer-term data, covering the 365 days until midway through 2021, shows the stretch of beaches from Scorching Bay to Breaker Bay on Miramar peninsula had 305 swimmable days in the year.

All beaches in inner Wellington Harbour had between 263 swimmable days, at the Taranaki St diving platform, and 301 days at Balaena​ and Shark bays, and Hataitai Beach. Hataitai beach was often closed in the late 1990s due to faecal pollution.

By comparison, Ōwhiro Bay – where there have been repeated issues with pollution, blamed on landfills up the valley and sewage leaks – had just 148 days deemed suitable for swimming in the year.

LAWA gave Ōwhiro Bay – within the Taputeranga Marine Reserve – a “poor grade” using data going back five years, meaning the risk of illness for those in contact with the water was 10 per cent over the summer period.

On Thursday morning, Ōwhiro Bay, was deemed suitable but people were warned to avoid the area around the river mouth, where there were ongoing contamination issues, particularly after heavy rainfall.

Ōwhiro Bay local Ali Forrest, who swims at Ōwhiro Bay most days, said locals knew to swim well away from the polluted river mouth but it was “totally disgraceful” that authorities had not fixed the pollution yet. Locals had campaigned to get it fixed for the past two years, she said.

Most of Wellington's monitored swim sites were fine to swim at on Wednesday with the only coastal exceptions were caution being advised at Plimmerton Beach near Bath St and, also at Porirua, near the Wi Neera Drive boat ramp. To Horo Beach at Sea Rd in Kāpiti was also deemed suitable but, as with Ōwhiro, caution was urged due to contamination.

However, every single Wellington Harbour site was changed to “caution advised” for swimmers on Thursday.

However, rivers were dodgier with swimming not advised – or cation urged – in parts of the Hutt River, and the Ruamahanga River at Te Ore Ore in Wairarapa on Wednesday and Thursday. Caution was also advised at Richard Prouse Park on the Wainuiomata River.

Regional council marine and freshwater team leader Dr Evan Harrison said the data showed that Wellington region’s beaches had been mostly safe for swimming so far this summer.

“Water quality changes, however, with significant rain, which flushes pollutants from roads and other surfaces on to beaches, leading to the positing of ‘unsafe for swimming’ notices by LAWA for specific beaches,” he said.

“This occurred prior to Christmas following floods in Kāpiti, where several beaches were affected and a rāhui was put in place.”

Councils test the water quality of popular swim sites each week over the popular swimming season.

Suitable for swimming: Meets water quality guidelines for faecal indicator bacteria and/or potentially toxic algae when sampled, OR the predicted result is that this site has a low health risk and likely to meet water quality guidelines for swimming.

Caution advised. Water quality usually suitable for swimming, but young children, elderly or those with compromised health may be at increased risk. For lakes and rivers that are routinely monitored for potentially toxic algae – this site exceeded the surveillance criteria when recently tested. Avoid contact where potentially toxic algae is present.

Unsuitable for swimming. This site did not meet the water quality standards for faecal indicator bacteria when sampled, or the predicted result is that this site has a high health risk and is unlikely to meet water quality guidelines for swimming. For lakes and rivers that are routinely monitored for potentially toxic algae - this site exceeded the action level criteria when recently tested. Avoid contact with the water and potentially toxic algae on the edge of the water.