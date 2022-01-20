Transmission Gully: Stormwater system behind ongoing delays in motorway opening

Five aerial photos taken by pilot Leo Cooney from a small plane above Pauatahanui/Haywards Junction, looking north up Transmission Gully to the Wainui Saddle, show how the highway cut its path through the landscape.

A new opening date for the long-awaited Transmission Gully project will likely be announced in mid-February, as an incomplete stormwater system causes ongoing delays.

A fully functioning system capable of treating road run-off water to the required standard must be operational before the 27-kilometre motorway can open to the public.

There is still no official opening date.

Transmission Gully missed its previous opening date of December 17 – a date agreed by Waka Kotahi and the road’s builder, CPB HEB JV.

Wellington Gateway Partnership The 27-kilometre motorway will become part of State Highway 1 when it eventually opens.

It was the fifth time in the past two years the road had to push back opening day, after missing previous deadlines for April 2020, May 2020, November 2020, and September 2021.

The transport agency said it would provide an update on the opening date as soon as a timeframe on completing the required work is known, most likely in mid-February.

There are several safety tests and consenting tasks still incomplete.

Wellington Gateway Partnership A new opening date for the road will not be announced until mid-February.

As of January 17, 10 consenting tasks are still outstanding – the two most important of which are related to the stormwater management system.

There are also dozens of safety and assurance tests holding up the road’s opening.

Thirteen tests have been submitted but not yet accepted by the project’s independent reviewer, and another 48 tests still have not been submitted.

The latest figures do show some progress is being made. Since the last update in mid-December, 15 consent tasks have been completed and five safety tests have been accepted.

“We are working hard to reach a pragmatic solution with the contractor and subcontractors to get the road safely and legally opened as soon as possible, balanced with protecting the long-term quality and reliability of the road,” Waka Kotahi general manager transport services Brett Gliddon said in a statement.