$570,000 Wellington roundabout already damaged, two months after opening

The $570,000 Hataitai roundabout which opened last November is already damaged with black scuff marks from buses.

Two months since the Hataitai roundabout opened, an artwork covering its surface is covered in black scuff marks, but the city council says it is “working fine”.

The Wellington City Council spent $570,315 on the roundabout, a Taxpayers’ Union request for official information has found.

Almost half the cost went towards installing a new kerb, $117,420 went towards drainage, and planting beds cost $65,520.

A similar roundabout in Island Bay cost $400,000 back in 2018.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean​ said the roundabout’s cost increased due to pressure from the Hataitai community to improve the lighting and amenities around the intersection. The project was initially costed at $200,000.

The Hataitai roundabout features a blue and green glass artwork decorating the concrete, which cost $16,500 in total. It took 28 days for the glass to cure, during which time buses could not drive over the roundabout as intended.

Just three months later, the artwork has been damaged by buses mounting the roundabout, which have left behind black scuff marks.

Louis Houlbrooke​ of the Taxpayers’ Union said the cost of Hataitai’s redeveloped intersection equated to 203 years of rates for the average Wellington ratepayer.

Louis Houlbrooke Taxpayers' Unio/Stuff The artwork on the Hataitai roundabout is scuffed from buses driving over it, but the Wellington City Council says it is designed to withstand it.

“The tyre marks are more visible than the artwork itself. You have to wonder why the council couldn't have just painted a circle.

MacLean​ attributed the scuff marks to “a few minor teething problems with the artwork” and said these problems were due to the surface being cured during cold months.

”It is designed to be driven over by heavy vehicles and is working fine.”

Roger Tweedy​, who lives on Moxham Avenue in Hataitai, said the roundabout was creating flow-on traffic problems for pedestrians.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Masterton resident Rick Long questions how it could cost twice as much to build a small roundabout as it does to build two average houses.

Tweedy​ often walks his dog through the Hataitai village. Since the opening of the roundabout he has “almost been bowled over two or three times” at the pedestrian crossings near the roundabout.

“The drivers go through focused on the roundabout, and they come screaming through. They’re just not taking notice of the other crossings.

Tweedy thought the artwork had been installed with good intentions but not well thought through for a mountable roundabout.

He said the roundabout may have improved things from the drivers’ point of view, but not for pedestrians.

Louis Houlbrooke Taxpayers' Unio/Stuff Residents say the new roundabout in Hataitai is creating flow-on traffic problems.

MacLean​ said the Council had not observed any increase in speeds due to the roundabout.

Sean Rush​, Wellington City councillor, said when he celebrated the opening of the roundabout with Hataitai residents, “everyone agreed it was a massive improvement, with no horns being sounded and traffic freely flowing”.

“Myself personally, I don’t avoid the intersection any more, and I used to.”