Wellington's great big waterfront clean-up going ahead

Wellington’s harbour is a sparkling jewel in the city’s crown, whether as the backdrop to some giant yellow letters in an Instagram post or as the destination for an evening swim.

But it could do with less rubbish.

This Friday, Sustainable Coastlines is running its annual waterfront clean-up in collaboration with Wellington Museum.

Sustainable Coastlines programmes coordinator Jemma Hovelmeier said since these events began in 2019, teams had collected around 2000 litres of litter – close to two tonnes – in total.

Despite reduced numbers this year due to the red traffic light setting, Hovelmeier was hopeful they could beat that.

The event is always on a Friday, to allow workers to head down in their lunch breaks. “It allows people working in the area to come down and connect with a space they spend time in,” Hovelmeier said.

The harbour was often a catching point for rubbish from all around the city. In 2018, the cleanups led to the reduction in the use of disposable straws by waterfront cafes, after one exchange student found it was one of the most common pieces of litter collected.

“Most people don't directly litter on the beach,” Hovelmeier said. “Most litter starts in parks, paths, roads and overfilled bins, and then gets washed down storm water pipes.”

This plastic would break down in the harbour, and either be washed up in smaller parts on the beaches around the region, or be mistaken for food by marine animals, injuring them or filling their stomachs with something they couldn’t digest, so they eventually starved.

Most of the rubbish they found was single-use, disposable plastic packaging – lightweight, and easily blown into the harbour.

Wellington Museum’s kaiāwhina whakarite hōtaka (public programmes specialist) Nell Thomas said the museum team felt a strong sense of obligation to play a role in kaitiakitanga of the harbour and waterfront, an area with which they had much history.

Its historic building was originally the Queen's Bond Store, and in 1972 it became the Maritime Museum, then the Museum of City and Sea, and later Wellington Museum.

They approached Sustainable Coastlines in 2018, and since then, turnouts had been diverse – from groups of supported youth, conservation clubs, and to teams of lawyers and tourists.

“It's heartening to see people come out and take action to care for their harbour,” she said.

Registrations for the waterfront event are now closed due to a huge amount of local engagement and the need to cap the event at 100 participants in the red traffic light setting.

However, those wanting to contribute could still sign up for the next coastline cleanup, the Hirepool Big Clean, based in Petone on March 5.

The clean-up will be held on Friday, January 28, from midday until 2pm. It is likely to be able to host more than 100 people, with groups kept separate to allow an increased capacity. Those interested can register at the event’s page.