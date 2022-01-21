WorkSafe investigating Wellington's Prefab cafe over Covid compliance

The staff at Wellington's Prefab Cafe were not wearing masks or checking vaccine passes on Friday morning.

WorkSafe is investigating the well-known Wellington café Prefab after reports that it has been breaching Covid-19 rules for the orange alert level.

Dylan Moran from WorkSafe confirmed that the agency has received multiple complaints about Prefab and is “looking into this business”.

On Friday, customers were dining at the popular Wellington café but none of the serving staff or kitchen staff were wearing masks. The staff were not checking customers’ vaccine passes on entry.

Under the orange alert level, government guidelines require hospitality workers who interact with customers to wear masks. If customers’ vaccine passes are not being checked, the café would be able to operate only as a takeaway service.

READ MORE:

* Concerns lax hospitality venues not scanning vaccine passes

* Covid-19: Vaccine pass no drama for Wellington businesses on first day at orange

* Wellington cafe Prefab reopens after lockdown closure



Erin Gourley/Stuff The staff at Wellington's Prefab Cafe were not wearing masks or checking vaccine passes on Friday morning.

Jeff Kennedy, one of the co-owners of Prefab café, did not want to comment on the lack of masks or vaccine pass checks.

A post on Prefab’s Instagram page last week, announcing that the café was now open for lunch, showed staff not wearing masks.

In September last year, Prefab announced its closure as a result of health and safety concerns around Covid. At that time, Kennedy said it was “impossible” for the café to operate safely.

“A café is a space where people eat, drink, talk, have meetings, cook, serve, clean, wash, prepare food. It is a perfect storm for spreading aerosols causing infection,” he said. “The amount of expelled and inhaled breath cannot be fully contained by a mask, especially if they are not on.”

Prefab’s closure was even mentioned in question time in Parliament.

One month after its closure, the café reopened in early October as a coffee bar with a limited menu. It is now back to usual operations.