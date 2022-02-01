Police appeal for information or dashcam footage after second suspicious fire at university building

Police are investigating a second suspicious fire at a university building on Kelburn Parade.

Police are asking the public for information or dash cam footage after a fire at Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington.

The building, once part-occupied by the Chinese-funded Confucius Institute, is being treated as suspicious.

The fire is understood to have started at the back of the property at 18 Kelburn Parade, which has been empty since October, when a previous fire occurred.

Police would like to hear from anyone that saw any unusual activity, people or vehicles on or around Kelburn Parade between the hours of 2.30am and 3:30am.

If you were driving in this area during those hours and have dashcam footage, police would also appreciate your help.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The 3am blaze started in an air conditioning unit and spread through the roof of the building.

The building used to house the Contemporary China Research Centre, a Victoria University department run by university academics.

It shared the space with the Confucius Institute, a language and culture centre which is jointly funded by Victoria and Xiamen universities.

The two shared the same building but are run entirely separately.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Belinda Beets said the 3am blaze started in an air conditioning unit and spread through the roof of the building.

Beets said the building was unoccupied and there were no reports of injuries.

At the scene, Detective Constable Scott McCutcheon said it was too early to confirm the cause of the blaze, which is being treated as suspicious.

A spokeswoman for the university, Katherine Edmond, confirmed the university-owned property was damaged by fire overnight.

“The property has been empty since a suspicious fire there on 1 October, 2021. The property is cordoned off and police and the fire service are investigating,” she said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff This morning's fire coincides with Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year.

This morning's fire coincides with the start of the Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year.

People with any information that could assist police should call 105 and quote file number 220201/2802 or report to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.