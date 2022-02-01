Second suspicious fire at Chinese Research Centre in Wellington

Police are investigating a second suspicious fire at the Confucius Institute on Kelburn Parade.

A fire at a Wellington university research centre housing a learning centre partly funded by the Chinese Communist Party is being treated as suspicious.

The fire is understood to have started at the back of the Contemporary China Research Centre, which houses the Confucius Institute on Kelburn Parade.

The institute is jointly funded by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets said the 3am blaze started in an air conditioning unit and spread through the roof of the building.

Beets said the building was unoccupied and there were no reports of injuries.

At the scene, Detective Constable Scott McCutcheon said it was too early to confirm the cause of the blaze, which is being treated as suspicious.

A spokeswoman for the university, Katherine Edmond, confirmed a University-owned property at 18 Kelburn Parade was damaged by fire overnight.

“The property has been empty since a suspicious fire there on 1 October, 2021. The property is cordoned off and police and the fire service are investigating,” she said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff This morning's fire coincides with Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year.

The fire started near the same location another suspicious fire was lit on October 1 last year, on the National Day of the People's Republic of China, and came just days after the building had had anti Chinese Communist Party (CCP) phrases painted on it.

This morning's fire coincides with Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year.