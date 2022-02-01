Two-car crash on road north of Wellington day after man killed in same area

Motorists should expect delays on SH59 after a crash. (File photo)

A two-car crash on State Highway 59 north of Wellington is the second in the area in consecutive days, after a man was killed on Monday.

The crash took place in Pukerua Bay, near the intersection with Gray St, shortly before 8am.

The highway was blocked until 10am and there were were traffic delays with southbound queues as far back as Paekākāriki.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets said fire crews cut one person from a car at 8.20am.

Police said there were no reports of significant injuries.

A man died after another crash on State Highway 59 near Pukerua Bay on Monday morning.