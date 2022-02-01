Wellington's first Māori woman to be deputy mayor stepping down

Wellington City Councillor Jill Day has confirmed she is not running for council again.

Wellington's first Māori woman elected to the Wellington City Council has confirmed she will not stand for re-election.

“From the outset of my tenure, my focus has always been on making a positive impact over building a lengthy political career, and anybody who knows me will not be surprised by this decision,” councillor Jill Day (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“It has been a great honour to represent the communities and city I love, and I will always be grateful for the support I have received along the way from residents, council colleagues and staff, as well as family and friends over that time.

“They have helped make these six years such a rich and rewarding experience.”

READ MORE:

* Councillor Jill Day calls for Local Government New Zealand to conduct independent review into Wellington City Council

* Sarah Free beats Diane Calvert to win Wellington's deputy mayoralty

* Can centre-right Foster wrangle a left-leaning Wellington council



Six years ago, Day was the first Māori woman elected to the council and was soon after appointed deputy mayor by then-mayor Justin Lester.

“This was a profoundly bittersweet milestone that underscored the council's historic failure to reflect the very diversity that makes Wellington such a dynamic city,” Day said.

“But when it comes to meeting the council's obligations under Te Tiriti to address historic injustices and engage as true partners with mana whenua – in substance, not just symbolism – there has been considerable improvement during my time on council.”

Day’s announcement follows Fleur Fitzsimons, a fellow left-leaning councillor, announcing she would not again run for a council seat in the 2022 local body elections.