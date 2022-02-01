Wellington's first Māori woman to be deputy mayor stepping down
Wellington's first Māori woman elected to the Wellington City Council has confirmed she will not stand for re-election.
“From the outset of my tenure, my focus has always been on making a positive impact over building a lengthy political career, and anybody who knows me will not be surprised by this decision,” councillor Jill Day (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) said in a statement on Tuesday morning.
“It has been a great honour to represent the communities and city I love, and I will always be grateful for the support I have received along the way from residents, council colleagues and staff, as well as family and friends over that time.
“They have helped make these six years such a rich and rewarding experience.”
Six years ago, Day was the first Māori woman elected to the council and was soon after appointed deputy mayor by then-mayor Justin Lester.
“This was a profoundly bittersweet milestone that underscored the council's historic failure to reflect the very diversity that makes Wellington such a dynamic city,” Day said.
“But when it comes to meeting the council's obligations under Te Tiriti to address historic injustices and engage as true partners with mana whenua – in substance, not just symbolism – there has been considerable improvement during my time on council.”
Day’s announcement follows Fleur Fitzsimons, a fellow left-leaning councillor, announcing she would not again run for a council seat in the 2022 local body elections.