Four Wellington City councillors standing down at next election

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster called for an independent review into the council's governance in February.

The decision of Wellington City councillor Jill Day not to stand again at this year’s local government election brings the number of city councillors who will not seek re-election to four.

Day is the latest to step away from the council table, after one of the most tumultuous and fractured terms in recent memory. Simon Woolf and Fleur Fitzsimons are also not seeking re-election while Malcolm Sparrow resigned in October due to health issues.

The first wahine Māori to be elected to the Wellington City Council, Day served as deputy mayor of Wellington from 2017 until the 2019 election.

She was known for championing the newly established Māori ward and Te Tauihu – the council’s te reo policy – which has the goal of making Wellington a te reo Māori city by 2040.

The Labour councillor said she made the decision after taking some time to reflect over the summer.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while, and it seems like a good time for me personally. I’ve always held the view that this is not my job, it’s not something that I own. It’s something other people have elected you to do,” she said.

“I’ve always been quite focused on the fact that I should come in and do what I can do to contribute and then pass that on to someone else.”

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Councillor Jill Day announced she would run in the next election.

Fellow councillor Simon Woolf announced he was stepping down in November, saying the term had taken “a heavy toll” on him.

He urged his fellow councillors to clean up their act: “It needs to change, with less party politics centred on the Beehive, and no more aggressive personality politics.”

An independent review by Peter Winder last year highlighted poor governance, allegations of bullying, political “point-making”, and a lack of leadership as ongoing problems around the council table.

However, Day said she did not share Woolf’s sense of frustration.

“I think that with any sort of decision-making body, there's always a level of frustration with what you can and can't achieve. And personally, I do feel like we have achieved a lot as a council.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington City Councillor, Simon Woolf, said the role had taken a huge toll on him.

“Sometimes it has been a bit bumpy along the way, but it’s always good to focus on getting the job done and understand that we’ve got diverse views and sometimes there’ll be a bit of discourse.”

She said her biggest frustration was not with her colleagues, but with the slow pace of change. One of her major projects, Te Tauihu – the council’s te reo policy – was initially proposed in 2017 but was not funded until the 2021 long term plan.

“That’s part of the beast of a big organisation. When something needs to change, it takes time to do that, and it's quite frustrating.”

She said she did not have any job lined up for after council at this point.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Jill Day was the firs wahine Maori elected to the council.

She would not rule out a run for parliament, but said it was “not something I have been actively pursuing.”

Fellow Labour councillor Fleur Fitzsimons has also announced she would not stand again, and also did not rule out a parliamentary run.

Rumours around Wellington have long circulated that Fitzsimons was considering running on a Labour ticket in the Rongotai ward in the next general election if her longtime friend and colleague Paul Eagle vacated the seat to run for Wellington mayor.

Which councillors will run again in 2021?

Confirmed running:

Jenny Condie

Sarah Free

Laurie Foon (“I am going through the selection process with the Green Party so once that is confirmed it’s official.”)

Nicola Young

Tamatha Paul

Rebecca Matthews

Teri O’Neill (“I intend to be running this election period - though can’t formally announce until Labour selection mid-March.”)

Iona Pannett

Confirmed not running:

Simon Woolf

Fleur Fitzsimons

Jill Day

Malcolm Sparrow (Resigned in October due to health issues).

Undecided/unconfirmed

Diane Calvert (‘I'm currently focused on the work we must do over the next few months”)

Sean Rush (“I just want to focus on doing a good job and getting through the triennium. I’ll decide about the next triennium later in the year.”)

Andy Foster (“I have made a public promise that any announcement referring to my future intentions will be made on the Nick Mills NewstalkZB Wellington Morning Show.”)