'It’s lucky no-one was killed': Car drives on wrong side of Kāpiti expressway

Police received several reports of a vehicle driving the wrong way on the Kapiti Expressway at Waikanae on Tuesday.

A witness has described feeling adrenaline and panic at seeing a car drive on the wrong side of the Kāpiti expressway at an estimated speed of 100kmh.

Police received more than 10 reports after the car entered the expressway through the Te Moana Rd off-ramp at 4.25pm on Tuesday and drove south for about 5km to the Paraparaumu exit.

A police spokeswoman said police attended and attempted to locate the vehicle, but were unable to.

“As no registration was noted, police are unable to follow up further at this stage,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Residents worried about safety, lengthy travel after surprise announcement of road closure

* Take one notorious highway chokepoint, add cones - get commuting chaos

* Driver of fleeing car crashes into truck on State Highway 1's Kāpiti expressway



The incident comes after a two-car crash on State Highway 59 on Tuesday, after the death of a driver in the same area on Monday.

Matt Maligi and Cole Richards were on the expressway when they saw the car enter the motorway through an off-ramp instead of an on-ramp.

Supplied A car driving on the wrong side of the Kāpiti expressway.

“There were a lot of near misses, a lot of swerving and screeching tyres,” Maligi said.

“It’s lucky no-one was killed.”

Maligi, who was driving the car while Richards filmed the incident, said he had never seen anything like it in his life.

“It was dangerous as,” he said.

The men turned their vehicle’s beacon lights on, along with two other company vehicles, to alert the drivers on the other side of the expressway.

Supplied Witness Matt Maligi says it’s lucky no-one was killed.

Maligi described the driver as a middle-aged woman.

In December, a vehicle travelled along the wrong side of State Highway 2 and was stopped by police in Upper Hutt.

In November, a Metlink bus, which was not in service and had no passengers, headed south in the northbound lanes of Wellington’s Centennial Highway near Tawa.