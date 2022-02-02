D-day for Newtown lawn bowls building as demolition looms

Then-Wellington Mayor Justin Lester announced in November 2017 that the Workingmen's Bowling Club in Newtown would not be closed.

D-Day has arrived for the Newtown Workingmen's Bowling Club building which was once saved but is now pegged for demolition if opponents don’t swing the vote.

The Wellington City Council staff want to demolish the building and replace it with a park or a new community facility, papers going to a council committee on Thursday show.

Because the site, at the southern end of Owen St, is on Town Belt land there are strict limits on what can go there, essentially limiting options to a community facility or public space.

The council tried to close the club in 2017 after arguing that it was creating multiple noise complaints and that it was being run as a cheap drinking hole rather than a sports club. By that point, membership was down to 24.

Police were also involved in trying to shut down the club and led an undercover sting on the club before they joined the council in opposing a renewal of the club's liquor licence.

But news of the threatened closure saw a massive surge in new members, with membership rates set at just $5, and by 2018 membership was up to 474 and the club was given a reprieve. But in May 2021 members agreed to close the club.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Weeds growing on one of the greens at the Newtown Workingmen's Bowling Club, pictured here in 2019, in Wellington.

A paper going to the council’s social, cultural, and economic committee shows council officers favour tearing down the building – now in a poor condition and no longer safe – to replace it with a park or another community facility.

But Newtown Residents’ Association president Rhona Carson​ confirmed the organisation wanted the building to stay and be done up and used as a community facility.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Martin Hanley, from the Newtown Festival, supports keeping the building

Liam Prince​, from Kaicycle Urban Farm and Community Composting, said there was “huge potential” for the club to be a community space in Newtown.

“It is very rare for spaces to become available, and this is a time when so many groups need them.”

Martin Hanley​, from the Newtown Festival, also supported keeping the building, which could house smaller events over the course of the year after the annual festival was cancelled due to Covid-19 in 2022.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Various people are trying save the former Newtown Workingmen’s Bowling Club building.

All councillors were asked for their view on the demolition.

Fleur Fitzsimons, who helped save the club in 2017, said it would be a “step backwards”.

“There are many groups in Newtown looking for space to use, demolishing an existing facility would be reckless.”

Nicola Young said a park would be “perfect” and the sunny, flat site would be cheaper than rebuilding.

Tamatha Paul wanted to keep the building and make it a community centre while Laurie Foon was uneasy about demolition.

Rebecca Matthews said the priority should be making sure that there were community facilities including outdoor spaces. Jenny Condie was open to finding new uses for the building but also liked the idea of a park.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free did not have a strong view and would factor in whether Newtown’s growing population would be better served with a community facility or open space. The cost to the council also needed to be considered, she said.