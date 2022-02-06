Health board accused of 'bureaucratic obfuscation' over Kāpiti Covid secrecy

Children aged between five and 11 lined up at Woollcombe House for their first Covid-19 vaccines as vaccinations became available to children. (Video first published January 21, 2022)

Wellington's health board is being accused of “bureaucratic obfuscation” for its refusal to tell even the local mayor whether cases of Covid-19 in Kāpiti were picked up via local community transmission.

Hutt Valley and Capital and Coast joint health boards Covid-19 response general manager Chris Mitchell on Sunday confirmed to Stuff there were four cases currently in Kāpiti, but they had originated elsewhere.

They were isolating in a Kāpiti community supported isolation and quarantine facility (CSIQ), a system set up for people who did not have access to safe or suitable housing.

It was the same information that Kāpiti Mayor K Gurunathan said he had been trying to get since last week and led him to on Saturday accuse the health board of “bureaucratic obfuscation” due to its secrecy.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Space for 20 bubbles for self-isolation facilities in Wellington

* Emergency housing tenants moved to make room for self-isolation

* Covid-19: National MP slams Northland communication, as 47th case confirmed



He only learned that the cases had originated outside Kāpiti from Stuff on Sunday.

“We can do without the confusion,” he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Kāpiti Mayor K Gurunathan has accused the local health board of obfuscation after struggling to get information on cases in his area. (File photo)

“People needed to know if they were at places of interest.”

The health board would only confirm to him that there were four cases in managed isolation in Kāpiti and locations of interest would be released by the Ministry of Health. No further information was released due to privacy reasons, he was told.

"If the cases are indeed cases from outside of Kāpiti then the authorities should front up and state the facts as to the rationale for doing this," he earlier said.

"Remembering the recent case of an MIQ escapee from the north who ended up being apprehended in Ōtaki, the public will want to know security at the supported isolation accommodation is very secure."

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Lynley Place vaccine clinic in Porirua had a walk in line with a wait time of over an hour on Sunday.

To finally get the information – that the cases originated outside Kāpiti – on Sunday was not good enough, he said.

Ministry of Social Development in December confirmed that six people using emergency housing at the Paraparaumu Motel in Kāpiti were moved out.

Gurunathan understood the motel had become a community supported isolation and quarantine (CSIQ) facility. The CSIQ system is run by local health boards.

CCDHB was asked for comment on the obfuscation allegations.

“The cases did not originate in Kāpiti and there are no locations of interest in Kāpiti,” it said in a statement.

“If there are cases of Covid-19 in the community or locations of interest in Kāpiti, our Regional Public Health team and Ministry of Health team will advise these as soon as they are confirmed (as they normally do for all cases).”

Ministry of Health deputy director of public health Niki Stefanogiannis confirmed the health board information was correct as cases were reported based on their home addresses as opposed to where they isolated.

”As with any community cases, the local public health unit has investigated the movements of these cases while they were infectious to identify any exposure events.”