Covid-19: Six new cases of Covid in Wellington community

Children aged between five and 11 lined up at Woollcombe House for their first Covid-19 vaccines as vaccinations became available to children. (Video first published January 21, 2022)

The Ministry of Health has confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 in the Wellington community.

Four of the cases were in Wellington city and two were in Porirua, an announcement on the ministry’s website says.

Technically, just three of them were classified as Wellington cases as three were residing in Wellington but were registered to an Auckland address.

They were announced in Saturday’s number release but confirmed in Wellington on Sunday.

Two of the Wellington cases were linked to previously reported cases and the other four were under investigation.

There were no new Wellington locations of interest listed by the Ministry of Health by 6pm on Sunday.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Lynley Place vaccine clinic in Porirua had a walk-in line with a wait time of over an hour on Saturday.

Capital & Coast District Health Board data shows 98 per cent of the eligible adult population in the region has had a first dose of vaccination while 97 per cent have had both doses. Hutt Valley’s figures were slightly lower, with 97 per cent on the first dose and 95 per cent on the second.

There were 208 community cases of Covid-19 nationwide reported on Sunday.

These also included five in Hawke's Bay – one which was linked to a previous case and four that were under investigation.

Auckland had the highest new daily total with 128 cases reported there on Sunday.