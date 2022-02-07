Nil-by-mouth strike enters 62nd hour as son tries to see dying dad

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces the original plan to reopen New Zealand to the world in 2022, in November.

Kurt Lehndorf is dizzy, nauseous, and most of all angry as he enters his 62nd hour of a nil-by-mouth strike in a bid to be let out of managed isolation and see his dying father.

“In less than three weeks [when New Zealand’s border restrictions begin to ease], I could have got off the plane and made my way to my father’s,” Lehndorf said from his room in the Sudima Auckland Airport on Monday morning, the beginning of his fifth day in managed isolation.

Just 38 kilometres north, his father Des Lehndorf is dying of acute myeloid leukaemia. Kurt has been trying to get a compassionate exemption to leave MIQ early to see him and stopped eating or drinking at 5pm on Friday in an effort to force the issue.

By Sunday night, it seemed an imperfect solution had been found.

READ MORE:

* 'The harshest, cruellest thing': man in MIQ on hunger strike to see dying father

* MIQ: 'My dad is dying. Please let me out!'

* Critical maternity doctor finally back in Southland



“As of 7:30pm tonight, Mr. Lehndorf’s Day 3 test result has returned with a negative result,” an emailed MBIE statement just before 10pm on Sunday said.

“The compliance letter has been prepared for Mr Lehndorf, which states the conditions of this exemption - for example, details related to travel arrangements, people permitted within the household, and timing. This will be provided to Mr Lehndorf imminently, and arrangements will be made for him to see his father.”

Supplied Kurt Lehndorf, left, with his father, Des Lehndorf, who is dying of cancer. Kurt is on a food and liquids strike in MIQ, requesting early release to be with his father in his final days.

Lehndorf said the proposed visit was just temporary and with strict rules: He would be escorted to his father’s house, security personal would be on site, and all people other than his father would have to leave the house.

“Then my father has to say goodbye to me. The inhumanity of it disgusts me,” he said.

He was still waiting on Sunday morning to find out when, or if, this visit would happen but planned to continue the no-eating part of his strike until he was allowed out of MIQ for good.

Stuff Des Lehndorf, pictured in 2010, during a 1250 kilometre South Island tramp to raise money for a kiwi re-introduction project. Des is now terminally ill with cancer.

By 8am on Sunday, he had gone past 61 hours of no eating or drinking and said he was dizzy with a headache and nausea, and couldn't get out of bed. He was furious with MIQ officials, who claimed earlier on Sunday that they were awaiting information from him, that he said he had already supplied.

Meanwhile, his father had to read about his own mortality in media reports and broke down in tears when he read a story, quoting his son, on Sunday.

Michael Dawson/Supplied The Sudima Auckland Airport, where Kurt Lehndorf is serving MIQ time.

“This is the most horrendous thing I have ever heard of,” Kurt said.

Kurt, who usually lives on Australia's Gold Coast, last saw his father in July, shortly after receiving news of the diagnosis, and planned to commute from Australia, but then the Delta outbreak hit and the borders were slammed shut.

In his correspondence to the Isolation Exemptions Team, Kurt Lehndorf said he was double vaccinated and has recently had Covid-19. His test results on departure and on day 1 of MIQ were both negative. He received the results of a third negative test on Sunday evening.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment, which runs the MIQ system, was approached for further comment on Monday morning.