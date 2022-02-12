Transmission Gully opening in 2022 not certain, but 'expected'

Five aerial photos taken by pilot Leo Cooney from a small plane above Pauatahanui/Haywards Junction, looking north up Transmission Gully to the Wainui Saddle, show how the highway cut its path through the landscape.

Transport Minister Michael Wood says it is his “expectation” that Transmission Gully will open before the end of the year, but he can offer no certainty the $1.25 billion project would be completed in 2022.

Wood – like mayors around the region – is growing increasingly frustrated at the delays in opening the motorway, which looks to thousands of passersby each day to be ready for use.

But having missed five deadlines, most recently on December 17, the consortium behind the project will say only that it will give an update some time this month.

Wellington Gateway Partnership Transmission Gully is still closed, and an opening date may or may not come in 2022.

“I’m very conscious, given the track record of this project, I want to be able to give a date with real certainty when I give it,” Wood said in an interview on Friday yesterday when pressed about the lack of opening date for the motorway.

Both Porirua mayor Anita Baker and Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan this week called for certainty about when the road, which runs north out of Wellington and up the Kāpiti coast, will open.

But Wood said he too wanted to know the opening date.

“I don’t want to provide false hope, and I don’t want to provide something so vague that it’s meaningless,” he said. “I understand the views of the mayors. I’m also frustrated. But that’s what we have in front of us.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood.

All he could say was that he expected “more clarity” by the end of February and that he “hoped” it would be open “before the latter parts of the year”.

The project is a public-private partnership, with the Wellington Gateway Partnership (WGP) in charge of the design, construction, finance, and then operation and maintenance of the motorway for 25 years.

“The nature of the PPP means that every party at the table is arguing its position to their own commercial advantage,” Wood said, by way of explaining the delays.

The Wellington Gateway Partnership consortium has hired CPB HEB, a joint venture of contractors, as the road builders, and insiders say that one of the parties could be seeking to delay the opening.

Asked about that possibility, Wood said it was “difficult to say” if one of the partners could be delaying the build.

“I can't read into the minds of the partners that we're dealing with, but clearly, it's a challenging relationship,” he said.

Supplied Major resurfacing work is happening on Transmission Gully after issues were found with surfaces.

“It's difficult to understand why anyone would want to extend it out further from what it is at the moment, but quite clearly, this is also the kind of project in which the parties are bound together by a legal agreement, and there are commercial interests at stake.”

The situation was further complicated because the parties had a tendency to “reach for lawyers”, he said.

The argument over opening dates is understood to come down to who takes on the financial burden involved with opening.

By seeking to stall the opening date, the road builders would be hoping to pile pressure on Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to open without an exhaustive list of safety and quality assurance tests having been ticked off.

It could be cheaper for the builders to hold firm and cop daily late fees for a time, than to complete remedial work that is required to meet the NZTA’s standards.

The Wellington Gateway Partnership is reluctant to agree to an opening date before all the boxes have been ticked. Once the road is open, they would take on the liability to fix any issues that are present, and complete remedial work.

That leaves road users in the middle.

ROSA WOODS Anita Baker, Porirua Mayor, is eager for construction to conclude on Transmission Gully.

Baker, the Porirua mayor, said she was extremely frustrated by the situation.

“I don’t need to know every issue that’s wrong with the road. We all know it’s got consenting problems,” Baker said.

“But actually, if [Michael Wood] picked a realistic timeframe, you know, it could be later in the year, I think I’d be happy.”

Baker said the uncertainty surrounding the project is causing the most frustration, and it means the Porirua City Council can’t properly plan its own roading projects.

“In Pukerua Bay, we’ve had two accidents in the last week, one of them fatal,” she said.

Gurunathan shared Baker’s frustration. “I don’t expect the Minister to reveal all, I understand that. What we need is certainty,” he said.

“This uncertainty, in times of great uncertainty, is not helpful. It’s too much. The government needs to step in and give us some kind of certainty of when this is going to open, whatever the liabilities.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff K Gurunathan, mayor of Kāpiti, says certainty is needed over Transmission Gully’s opening.

Wood expressed his own frustration at the situation, saying it had been “extraordinarily difficult” dealing with the parties involved.

The delays have been attributed to consenting tasks not yet completed.

In a statement on Friday, Waka Kotahi said CPB HEB had ticked off one additional safety and quality assurance test by February 4.

Of 100 checks that were required, 42 had now been completed out of 54 that had been submitted for testing. The remaining 46 safety and quality assurance tests had been “partially submitted” to an independent reviewer.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Like Christmas, the opening of Transmission Gully is coming.

Wood said some of those reviews would take time, while others could be checked off quickly.

“There’s things like drainage, as we’ve identified, some challenges with the pavement. This goes to things like the structural integrity of the road, whether storm water systems are functioning,” he said. “They all have to be confirmed before the road can be opened.”

Waka Kotahi said only three consent tasks remained for the road, all of which were with Greater Wellington Regional Council for certification or confirmation.

“Completion of the safety and quality assurance tests by WGP and CPB HEB, alongside meeting consent conditions, are ultimately what will determine when the road can open,” it said in a statement.

“Road opening is determined by Transmission Gully contractor WGP, and their subcontractor CPB HEB Joint Venture meeting all contractually agreed safety and quality assurance tests.”