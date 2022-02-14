Police taking over stadium carpark to move mandate protesters' vehicles

Watch: A walk through of the camp outside Parliament on Monday morning as the protest enters its second week.

Police are preparing to take over the ground floor of Sky Stadium’s carpark to use as a staging area to deal with the ongoing anti-vaccine mandate protest, which is now entering its seventh day in Wellington.

Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon on Monday morning confirmed police had requested the bottom level of the carpark and regular parkers there were being told to park on the mezzanine level.

It was not yet clear whether police would end up needing the space, he said.

The protesters arrived in convoys from around New Zealand last Tuesday and parked cars, trucks, and campers in streets around Parliament grounds and blocked parts of Molesworth St, Lambton Quay and side streets.

READ MORE:

* Police say more force on Wellington streets as protest enters second week

* 'Acting like a kid': Opposition MPs criticise Speaker Trevor Mallard's actions against protests

* Parliament protest: Sprinklers, blasting music 'not a tactic we would endorse' police say



As the week progressed an increasing number of tents were erected on Parliament lawns.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean last week said parking wardens were not sent out due to concerns for staff safety. However, they were later sent out with police escorts.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Anti-mandate and freedom protesters continued the protesting on Parliament grounds despite heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday.

While Wellington’s second wettest 24 hours on record over the weekend turned the ground to mud, there was nothing dampening the protesters’ resolve – mostly to end restrictions around freedom associated with vaccination mandates.

Parliamentary Speaker Trevor Mallard’s decision to play music including songs by Barry Manilow and 1990s earworm The Macarena, seemingly to drive protesters away, failed, as did turning on the sprinklers on Parliament’s lawn.

Backbencher Pub owner Alistair Boyce, who arrived at work on Sunday morning to find about 40 tents with protesters occupying the pub’s dockway, on Monday morning said protesters had cleared out of and cleaned the dockway.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Protesters endured a wet and windy weekend.

“My faith in humanity is restored,” Boyce said.

Towing the vehicles would be a big help as he was not able to open while the protesters remained.

“There are unattended cars everywhere. You can’t tell me they can't be towed away. The rest of the time the council is giving us tickets left, right, and centre,” he said.

But it was the red traffic light setting, more than the protest, that was harming his business and he called on the Government to at least set an end date to the red alert level setting and talk to protesters.

Matthew Tso/Stuff Alistair Boyce, owner of The Backbencher Gastropub across the road from Parliament, said his faith in humanity was restored after protesters moved out of, and cleaned, his dockway.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said politicians should not be going to negotiate with or speak to the protesters, given the threats that had been directed at Parliament.

“Some people seem to be protesting based on misinformation,” she said in an interview on Morning Report. “When you see signs calling for executions of politicians, that is clearly not a group that wants dialogue.”

Tom Hunt/Stuff A wall outside the Beehive at Parliament.

She said it was clear some in the group were protesting against things that did not exist, such as vaccine mandates for children. She had one message for the protests, but said she and other MPs would not be going to deliver that to them personally.

“Go home. Take your children,” she said.

Wellington district commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said, on Monday morning, that police would continue to try and negotiate with the protestors.

Cars, trucks and camper vans were blocking roads from Wellington Railway Station to Parliament, with cars parked in the bus terminal and outside the Victoria University law school.

Parnell told RNZ police negotiators were establishing who the protest leaders were, and he was "optimistic" protesters would agree to move their cars to an alternative site.

He said they would continue to try and negotiate with the protesters, as even during the heavy winds and rain of the weekend, 3000 people were at the protest. "We can not arrest out way out of this," he said.