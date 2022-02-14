Victoria students criticise authorities for allowing protest disruptions

What you need to know:

Hundreds of protesters remain in Parliament grounds, even after a weekend of heavy rain and wind.

They have also set up camp in the carpark of Victoria University’s law school and on the Court of Appeal.

The Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association criticised authorities for allowing the protest to spread.

Police have not yet made any moves to evict the protesters, and are instead trying to encourage them to stadium parking.

With Molesworth St still blocked, businesses in the area are becoming frustrated over the inaction.

Matt Tso/Stuff A significant number of protesters are camping on the lawn and driveway of the law school.

The Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association has sharply criticised authorities for failing to stop the “dangerous and unwelcome gridlock” resulting from the sprawling demonstrators centred on Parliament grounds, saying the protesters should not have been allowed to occupy university premises.

The protesters have set up tents and parks vehicles on the grounds of the university’s law school, in the Old Government Buildings opposite Parliament, resulting in the closure of both the law school and other nearby university buildings.

Students and staff have been forced to stay away, and the protests have caused disruption to bus services to other campuses.

“There have also been notable incidences of harassment and vandalism towards those who live and work in the area,” VUWSA said in a statement posted on its Twitter feed.

The statement was the latest sign of frustration at the protest, which is now entering its second week without any sign of petering out.

Protesters endured a weekend of torrential rain and high winds, along with music being blasted at them on the orders of Parliament’s Speaker, Trevor Mallard. Police are hoping that the protesters will agree to move their vehicles to Sky Stadium on Monday night, but are not forcibly moving them.

Students off campus

The university community has a right to access the campus safely, VUWSA said in the statement.

While saying students supported the right to demonstrate, the actions of those occupying the area have gone beyond peaceful protest, it said.

“We believe the situation could and should have been handled better by the University, Wellington City Council, and law enforcement,” the association said. “It should not have reached the point where the protest has overflowed from Parliament to directly impact campus premises, and the safety and wellbeing of our community has been placed into jeopardy.”

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Protesters' tents on the steps of the Court of Appeal on Molesworth St on Monday morning, February 14, 2022.

Railway station area filled with protesters

In addition to the gridlock around the university, protesters’ vehicles remain parked all around the Parliament buildings and the main railway station.

The lower section of Molesworth St is totally blocked with protesters directly outside the High Court, and on the steps of the Court of Appeal. Parts of Aitken St and Kate Sheppard Pl are also blocked, while vehicles are occupying space on Hill St.

Protesters have parked all over Bunny St making the section of it near Victoria University impassible, while the median strip outside the Railway Station and part of the station’s driveway are also being used.

Protesters defiant even after weather

Hundreds of protesters remained in the grounds of Parliament on Monday confounding the authorities who are trying to move them on after seven days of disruption.

The protesters, believed to be in the high hundreds on Monday, came from around the country and represent a wide variety of causes, from those who are opposed to Covid-19 vaccines or vaccine mandates, to people angry about 1080, the witness protection scheme and the Three Waters reforms.

A temporary kitchen and food preparation area has been set up by protestors at an auto mechanic garage on Grant Rd in Thorndon, less than a kilometre away from Parliament. Several barbecues are running and other food is being prepared for cooking.

Shelves down the centre of the garage are stacked with crates of food. A truck full of food was also parked outside on Monday afternoon.

People operating the kitchen declined to comment. They said there was no single person or group organising the food operation.

Police presence

Wellington district commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said in a statement on Monday: “Police continue to appeal to protest groups to allow Wellingtonians freedom of movement around the area, while they continue their demonstrations at Parliament grounds.

“The disruption to residents, schools and places of work, is creating real stress and concern, and people are feeling unsafe,” he said.

Numerous government ministries have advised staff to work from home while the protest is ongoing, and to dress down if they have to come to work.

Public transport agency Metlink is working to get the toilets in the concourse of Wellington Station reopened, following incidents of vandalism, improper and increased use over the weekend.

Protesters in court

Protesters arrested last week began appearing in the District Court on Monday, but most of them had to wait on the street outside the court for their paperwork after they refused to wear masks.

Court staff arranged for the paperwork to be brought out to them to be signed.

Only a couple wore masks and were allowed inside the building.

Most were charged with trespass, obstruction or disorderly behaviour from events on Thursday, when police tried to move them on from Parliament grounds. All have been remanded without pleading until March.

Blocked roads

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said parking wardens were not issuing tickets on Monday for staff safety as well as logistical reasons.

Parnell said police were encouraging protesters to move their vehicles into the car park of Sky Stadium, which had agreed to provide a safe parking facility for protesters vehicles from this evening.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Protesters endure a wet and windy weekend.

A man named Eyzac​, who didn't want to give his last name, said he got a ride down from Auckland after seeing cops dragging people out of the protest last week. “I thought I can't watch from my screen any more, I've gotta come down and set up a tent too,” he said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said earlier that politicians should not be going to negotiate with or speak to the protesters, given the threats that had been directed at Parliament.

“Some people seem to be protesting based on misinformation,” she said in an interview on Morning Report. “When you see signs calling for executions of politicians, that is clearly not a group that wants dialogue.”

Tom Hunt/Stuff A wall outside the Beehive at Parliament.

She said it was clear some in the group were protesting against things that did not exist, such as vaccine mandates for children. She had one message for the protests, but said she and other MPs would not be going to deliver that to them personally.

“Go home. Take your children,” she said.