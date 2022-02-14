Confirmed case of Covid-19 at Wellington's Onslow College

A person with Covid-19 was at school on Tuesday, February 8,and Wednesday, February 9. (File photo)

A confirmed case of Covid-19 has been identified at Onslow College in Wellington.

A letter from principal Sheena Millar, published on the school’s website, advised the person was identified as infectious and at school on Tuesday, February 8 and Wednesday, February 9.

“If you or your student is identified as a contact, you will be contacted directly and provided with specific instructions from the Ministry of Health,” it reads.

“Onslow College remains open and unless you are contacted, your student can still come to school.”

Students and their whānau should watch for symptoms, and if any develop, get tested immediately, and stay at home until they received the result.

Appropriate public health measures and cleaning procedures were in place, it said.