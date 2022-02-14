Two Wairarapa schools close as Covid-19 cases in Wellington region grow

Students at Queen Margaret College talk about mandatory masks in the classroom.

Two Wairarapa schools have closed with hundreds of students self-isolating, as the numbers of positive Covid-19 cases grow in schools across the lower North Island.

St Patrick’s School in Masterton and Martinborough School have both closed following cases, the school principals confirmed.

St Patrick’s School principal Steve Wheeler said 10 positive Covid-19 cases had been identified – one on Friday and a further nine over the weekend.

"That person had been infectious at school on February 8 which was when we first went back for the school year," Wheeler said.

Google St Patrick's School in Masterton has temporarily closed following 10 Covid-19 cases.

They had directed all 220 students and more than 25 staff at the primary school to isolate and get tested as "close contacts", following advice from both the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education.

The earliest the school might reopen is on February 22, Wheeler said.

Twelve positive Covid-19 cases in Wairarapa were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on Monday. Wellington has six new cases and the Hutt Valley 14.

Martinborough School principal Craig Nelson said the school was notified on Friday that a staff member tested positive, prompting them to send its 260 students and 20 or so staff home early.

He said the school would remain closed for a week as a "precautionary response".

In Wellington on Monday afternoon, lines at the Taranaki Street drive-thru testing station stretched for three blocks.

The testing station was for booked appointments only but those who drive in without an appointment were not turned away, a staff member, who declined to give their name said.

One woman at the front of queue with her partner, was having a test after coming down with Covid-19 symptoms.

The Wellington woman, who declined to give her name, had been waiting about 15 minutes, and another person in the queue said they had waited about 20 minutes.

People were also walking up to be tested, with a crowd of more than a dozen waiting on Monday afternoon.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Onslow College remains open after a person was identified as infectious at the school.

Onslow College in Wellington has also had a Covid-19 case confirmed had but has not closed the school.

“Onslow College remains open and unless you are contacted, your student can still come to school,” principal Sheena Millar said on the school’s website.

And it appears Hutt International Boys’ School also has a confirmed case.

In an email sent to parents, which Stuff has seen, principal Tom Gordon said a Covid-19 case had been confirmed in the school community, and that the student was at school from Tuesday 8 February to Thursday 10 February.

Other schools in Porirua, Lower and Upper Hutt have also been affected by Covid-19 cases last week, including Mana College, Petone Central School and St Patrick’s Silverstream.