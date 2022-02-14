House undermined as slip tears through Wellington garden: 'I can't see anything other than brown'

Lynne Hayman describes climbing through mud and debris to wake her Melrose neighbours and tell them their house had been undermined in a slip.

Lynne Hayman looked out to her treasured landscaped garden as rain poured down on Wellington and saw nothing but mud. The situation at the other end of that mud was far more concerning.

Amid Wellington's second-rainiest 24 hours on record, a large slip on Sunday undermined her neighbour's home and sent tonnes of mud through the garden she and husband Daniel spent more than 30 years landscaping. Concrete steps to their home had been shattered and lay strewn through the slip.

“[Lynne] looked out the window and said, ‘I can’t see anything but brown,” Daniel said.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the council had one of its busiest days ever on Sunday with easily more than 100 calls related to the rain including slips, floods, and downed trees.

Above the Haymans, Mike and Lorraine Allison​ were in bed and unaware of what happened until there was a loud bang on the wall as the neighbours tried to raise the alarm – the slip had started beneath their house, high above Lyall Bay, it had been undermined, and rain was continuing to exacerbate the situation.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The slip on Hornsey Rd, Wellington, undermined a house.

Mike Allison’s first reaction was a “four-letter word”, shock, and horror. They rapidly started sorting out what they could take with them if they needed to flee.

“The very first thing I put by my door was my fishing gear,” he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Lynne and Daniel Hayman had tonnes of mud cascade through their Hornsey Rd, Melrose, home from a slip which has also left the house above in a precarious position.

They were on Monday awaiting engineers to find out what would become of their home, which they had recently updated their insurance on.

“I’m thinking, how the hell do you fix that,” he said. They had lived in the house for 45 years.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Concrete steps were broken and scattered through the large slip.

Down below, the Haymans had been there for 36 years in a house they had built and spent years landscaping. They estimated they had installed more than 1000 landscaping “half rounds” of retaining timber on the steep section.

“The whole place has been a labour of love,” Lynne Hayman said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Mike and Lorraine Allison only knew their house had been undermined in a slip when they got a knock on the door. The slip has left their Hornsey Rd, Melros,e home in a precarious position.

Much of it was under mud on Monday. They were able to stay in their home as the mud had stuck mostly to the garden, albeit with some covering the deck they were about to stain, and the service pipes had been exposed in the slip but not broken.

They could only get to their house via cable car as the path had been broken in the slip.

Tom Hunt / Stuff Flooding and slips blocked Holloway Road in Aro Valley, Wellington on Sunday.

They believed the garden was salvageable.

“It is just going to take us a long time,” she said.

“We will put it back together again.”