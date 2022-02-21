Occupation Day 14: Leaders urge calm after police block vehicle access to Parliament grounds

Molesworth St has been blocked off by police on day 14 of the anti-mandate protest.

What you need to know:

The protest has entered its 14th day

More than 300 police were deployed while concrete barriers were installed on Monday

Eight arrests were made, while human waste was thrown at police

Seven officers sustained injuries during the operation

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster maintains de-escalation is the right approach

Health warnings after raw sewage from occupation area makes its way into harbour via stormwater drains

As the occupation at Parliament entered its 14th day, supporters woke to the chugging of diesel engines and 300 police officers moving into position in an operation to block entrance points to the camp with concrete barriers.

Police arrived at Parliament grounds at 3.30am and installed the barriers, withdrawing once they were in place about 6.30am. Eight people were arrested as occupation organisers urged “agitated” protesters to stay calm.

Seven officers were injured during the operation, ranging from scratches to an ankle injury. Some also had human waste thrown over them by protesters.

A group saying it represents the majority of supporters at the occupation sent a message to protesters to calm growing tension after the police action.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Protestors confront police after concrete blocks were put in place at access points about Parliament grounds.

“The police are not coming on to the site – it is not a raid, rather they are creating a one-way traffic flow,” it said.

"We have been advised that they will not restrict the movement of our food and support vehicles such as toilet cleaning, food trucks and emergency vehicles."

The message said the group would "continue to peacefully protest as we have been for the past 14 days".

"Police have for many days been talking about implementing a traffic management plan, but the way this action was carried out in the early hours was disappointing and counterproductive to maintaining positive relationships."

With the concrete barriers in place and the cops moving some cars themselves there was a definite thinning down of the protest on Monday.

During the day Luke King, former Outdoors Party candidate, addressed the crowd at Parliament directly.

“You crawled out of bed at 3.25 this morning and you held the line,” he said, to applause. “This must remain a peaceful movement so our benefactors continue to fund and support us.”

Ross Giblin Concrete barriers blocking Bunny St. The bollards were moved onto the roads occupied by protesters vehicles by police early Monday morning.

Barriers are now blocking access to Hill St, the rear end of Parliament on Ballantrae Pl, Molesworth St near Pipitea St, Murphy St and Aitken St, Kate Sheppard Pl, Bunny St near the railway station, the corner of Whitmore St and Lambton Quay and the bottom of Bowen St and at the intersection of Lambton Quay and Mulgrave St.

Police said protesters would be allowed to drive out of the area but would not be able to return.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A protester sits on the road in Molesworth St in front of a line of police.

Pedestrians would still be able to move in an out of the area and police officers would be stationed at each road block to enable “legitimate vehicle access”.

Police said anyone abusing or intimidating members of the public could expect to be arrested, removed and face charges.

Monique Ford/Stuff Protesters try to hold their ground and scuffles erupt as police blockade the end of Lambton Quay.

Richard MacLean, of the Wellington City Council, said staff were involved in the police-led operation, but he could not provide any information about the council's role or any future action.

“We offer assistance when and where we can. We’re working hand in glove with police but we can’t give away any operational details,” MacLean said.

Later on Monday, local iwi hit out at occupiers after raw sewage tipped into stormwater drains made its way into Wellington harbour.

Health warnings by parts of the Western harbour issued by Land Air Water Aotearoa were followed by a rebuke from Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust chairman Kara Puketapu-Dentice on behalf of Taranaki Whānui, who called the actions “desecration”.

Returned and Services' Association spokesman Jeremy Seed has slammed references in the protest claiming it is “our Gallipoli” as “odious in the extreme” and displaying an “appalling ignorance of our history”.

“The mere comparison of this protest with war is both sickening and extremely insulting. Anyone who believes this rubbish has no understanding or knowledge of basic history or apparently even understands rudimentary concepts like the difference between war and peace,” Seed said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Around 300 police blocked off streets about Parliament grounds on Monday morning as concrete blocks were put in place to prevent further vehicles arriving onsite.

Two opposing online petitions are attracting thousands of signatures in favour and against the anti-mandate protests in Parliament grounds.

A petition entitled Tell the Wellington Protestors to Go Home - They are NOT the majority has amassed over 107,000 signatures in the past week.

Aucklander James Black, as he would like to be known, started a petition on Change.org on February 14 with the aim of showing the protesters they did not have support from the majority of New Zealanders.

Monique Ford/Stuff Trucks carrying concrete blocks arrived with a forklift carrying the blocks to protect gains made by police.

The support was “amazing”, as not many New Zealand petitions had surpassed 70,000, he said.

Another petition in support for anti-mandate protesters had more than 51,000 signatures in the two weeks since it was posted online.

There is a growing sense of permanence to the occupation, a reporter on the ground said; people have drilled holes into the bricks of the precinct’s driveway to anchor tents.

Monique Ford/Stuff Police push protesters back at the Cenotaph on Bowen St on Monday morning

There are food and laundry services, a “blues lounge” and a kids’ zone, and herbs in planter boxes on the lawn. Hot showers have been set up at bus stop C of the Wellington railway station bus stop.

A rubbish and recycling station appeared on Kate Sheppard Pl, with rubbish bags being sorted into plastic, paper, compost, glass and general waste.

Parked vehicles around the area swelled to around 2000 on Saturday, with about 800 of those illegally parked. A small number were towed from Thorndon Quay, Featherston St and Bowen St.

STUFF Police walking in formation up Molesworth St after baricades were set up to contain the protest.

A media statement from the “combined protest groups”, sent out on Sunday evening, said: “At all costs, we must avoid the situation at Parliament Grounds last week, which saw 122 people arrested and many more hurt.

While the protest had been “largely peaceful ... it could also have gone the other way altogether”.

“The mood of many highly disaffected protesters would improve dramatically were the police to agree to drop all charges.”

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster maintains de-escalation is the only solution. “We have a focus on de-escalating and aiming to constrain and reduce the size of the protest and the impact on the city. If we don’t see success with this strategy, then we will have to look to other things,” he said.