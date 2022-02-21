Occupation Day 14: Scuffles erupt as police lock off Lambton Quay from protesters

Molesworth St has been blocked off by police on day 14 of the anti-mandate protest.

What you need to know:

The protest has entered its 14th day

A small number of vehicles were towed and ticketed on Saturday

Cabinet is considering building a fence wrapping around the entire Parliamentary complex once the protest is over

Thorndon New World says the issue of managing mask exemptions has been “increasingly pronounced”

Police have been engaging with protesters to find a resolution

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster maintains de-escalation is the right approach

Police have turned out en masse in an apparent effort to contain the anti-mandate protest that has contested Parliament for two weeks.

Just before dawn on Monday, an estimated 100 police moved in formation to the corner of Lambton Quay and Bowen St and began to force protesters back.

At 6am police were making steady but slow advances into the north end of Lambton Quay with concrete blocks being forklifted in order to keep gained ground.

Monique Ford/Stuff Trucks carrying concrete blocks arrived with a forklift carrying the blocks to protect gains made by police.

Monique Ford/Stuff Police push protesters back at the Cenotaph on Bowen St on Monday morning

Police staff have been instructed to take a zero-tolerance approach to any abuse, intimidation, or violence against members of the public. Anyone abusing or intimidating members of the public should expect to be arrested, removed and face charges.

There is a growing sense of permanence to the occupation, a reporter on the ground said; people have drilled holes into the bricks of the precinct’s driveway to anchor tents.

There are food and laundry services, a “blues lounge” and a kids’ zone, and herbs in planter boxes on the lawn. Hot showers have been set up at bus stop C of the Wellington railway station bus stop.

A rubbish and recycling station appeared on Kate Sheppard Pl, with rubbish bags being sorted into plastic, paper, compost, glass and general waste.

Parked vehicles around the area swelled to around 2000 on Saturday, with about 800 of those illegally parked. A small number were towed from Thorndon Quay, Featherston St and Bowen St.

A media statement from the “combined protest groups”, sent out on Sunday evening, said: “At all costs, we must avoid the situation at Parliament Grounds last week, which saw 122 people arrested and many more hurt.

While the protest had been “largely peaceful ... it could also have gone the other way altogether”.

“The mood of many highly disaffected protesters would improve dramatically were the police to agree to drop all charges.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A device charging station has been set up, with plug boxes attached to a generator, increasing the feeling that protesters aren’t going anywhere for a while.

Police temporarily locked the back gates and increased their numbers mid-Sunday, after plans for a “human chain” of protesters emerged.

Parliamentary Speaker Trevor Mallard has asked Government security staff to begin work on a design for a perimeter fence, making it possible to shut the precinct off entirely.

“Every other parliament that I know of has a fence around the outside,” he said. “I want it to stay accessible, and that’s why I’ve asked for a design that allows that to be the case the majority of the time.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Security staff lock the back gates of Parliament on Sunday afternoon.

Construction would be a long way off, he said, and would be sensitive to Parliament’s historic status. “We wouldn’t put up a yellow plastic barrier.”

Emma Wooster, corporate affairs manager for Foodstuffs which owns New World Thorndon up the road from the protest, said the issue of managing mask exemptions had become “increasingly pronounced”.

“Anyone who is violent or abusive towards our team members or customers, for any reason whatsoever, will be asked to leave and the police will be called.”

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster maintains de-escalation is the only solution. “We have a focus on de-escalating and aiming to constrain and reduce the size of the protest and the impact on the city. If we don’t see success with this strategy, then we will have to look to other things,” he said.