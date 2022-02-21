People visiting emergency departments with unrelated health complaints testing positive for Covid-19

Daily case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths may not be what they seem once Omicron case numbers surge.

As Covid-19 community case numbers reach new daily highs around the country, people turning up at Wellington emergency rooms with unrelated health complaints are testing positive for the virus.

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs chief medical officer John Tait confirmed people arriving at the hospitals’ emergency departments with non-Covid symptoms in the past week had tested positive for the virus.

“An increase in Covid-19 cases is a natural effect of a pandemic, and exactly what we expect and have planned for,” Tait said.

Australasian College of Emergency Medicine and Council of Medical Colleges president John Bonning said the numbers caught incidentally at ED showed that Covid was "much more widespread in the community" than the daily numbers from the Ministry of Health suggest.

Hospitals around New Zealand were at capacity and emergency departments were a barometer of that issue – when there was no space in wards, people had to wait longer in EDs, Bonning said.

Many hospital EDs – including Wellington's – were having to keep people waiting in corridors due to a lack of room. All patients coming to EDs were tested for Covid-19 if they consented, and many, especially those who were vaccinated, tested positive despite not showing symptoms.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff There are 79 people with Covid-19 in the Wellington region; 54 cases in Wellington City, and 25 in the Hutt Valley. (File photo)

Ministry of Health spokesperson Blair Cunningham confirmed wastewater from the anti-mandate protest at Parliament was also being tested by ESR as a “high risk areas of concern”. Results would be available in the coming days. They did not confirm whether it was portaloo wastewater that was being tested.

Regional Public Health’s medical officer of health Dr Stephen Palmer said wastewater had detected Covid-19 in Wellington at Moa Point since February 8, Porirua and Hutt Valley since February 10, and Masterton and Ōtaki since February 15.

“These are not unexpected as this aligns with active cases in those catchment areas,” he said.

Since shifting to phase two of the Omicron response, Regional Public Health did not receive information on all cases, and was not aware of any cases linked to the protest site in Wellington.

Nationwide, there were 2522 new community cases reported on Sunday – the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began – and 100 people in hospital with the virus.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wastewater from the protest is being tested, with the Ministry of Health labelling it a “high risk area of concern”. Pictured: protesters gather at the cenotaph on day 14 of the protest.

There were 79 people with Covid-19 in the Wellington region; 54 cases in Wellington City, and 25 in the Hutt Valley.

Of the 100 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Sunday, none of them are in Wellington.

On Sunday, The Capital & Coast DHB area counted 54 new community cases, compared with 1799 in Auckland, and 76 in Canterbury.

As of Sunday, 94 per cent of eligible New Zealanders were fully vaccinated, and 66 per cent were boosted.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean confirmed a staff member in the council offices on The Terrace tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The person was likely infectious while on a non-public floor of the building for about 90 minutes on Wednesday.

Staff on the same floor had been told to self-isolate and watch for symptoms.

“This is a situation we are well-prepared to manage, and we are following Ministry of Health guidelines and advice,” MacLean said. “Operational work is continuing as normal.”

Meanwhile, cases of Covid-19 were confirmed at Wellington High School and Tawa College on Sunday night.

A letter to the Wellington High school community said the student was last at school on Tuesday, February 15.

The school remains open, with close contacts to be contacted directly.

An “urgent message” from the principal of Tawa College confirmed a case of Covid19 within the school community.

Only a few students were close contacts and the school remained open.